'Dancing With the Stars' 2022 Premiere Not Airing on ABC: How to Watch

Disney is making television history Monday night with Dancing With the Stars. Season 31 kicks off on Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET, but not on ABC. It will instead stream live on the Disney+ streaming platform, making it the first live competition show to debut on a streamer. This will also be the first time Americans across the country can vote for their favorite dancers, no matter what time zone they live in.

Disney+ is available in different tiers, like most streamers. The current price for the ad-free service is $8 per month and $80 per year. That cost will go up starting on Dec. 8 to $11 and $110, respectively, once the $8-per-month version with ads launches. You can also subscribe to a Disney bundle, which includes Disney+ (without ads), Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+ for $14 per month until Dec. 8. (This plan will increase to $15 per month on Dec. 8.) DWTS fans need access to Hulu to watch past seasons of the series. A full list of Disney+ supported devices is available on the Disney+ website.

DWTS Season 31 will see the return of Tyra Banks as host, but Season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro has been brought on as a co-host. Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough are back as judges. Most of the fan-favorite professional dancers are returning, although Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold, and Sharna Burgess all said they will not be participating this year. A dance troupe will also return for the first time since Season 27.

Here are the celebrity and pro dance pairs:

Joseph Baena (bodybuilder) and Daniella Karagach

Selma Blair (actor) and Sasha Farber

Wayne Brady (comedian) and Cheryl Burke

Charli D'Ameilo (social media star) and Mark Ballas

Heidi D'Amelio (social media star and Charli's mother) and Artem Chigvintsev

Jessie James Decker (singer) and Alan Bersten

Trevor Donovan (actor) and Emma Slater

Daniel Durant (actor) and Britt Stewart

Teresa Giudice (The Real Housewives of New Jersey) and Pasha Pashkov

Vinny Guadaginino (Jersey Shore) and Koko Iwasaki

Cheryl Ladd (actor) and Louis van Amstel

Jason Lewis (actor) and Peta Murgatroyd

Shangela (RuPaul's Drag Race) and Gleb Savchenko

Jordin Sparks (singer) and Brandon Armstrong

Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette) and Val Chmerkovskiy

While the show will follow a format familiar to longtime DWTS fans, there will be one big change. There will be no commercials! "The new 'no commercials' format is intense and exciting. There's no way I could handle this new format alone," Banks recently told Us Weekly. "We no longer have commercial time to clear sets. It's nonstop action. So, having a new host allows for cut-aways from the stage so that the crew can get the next act ready."