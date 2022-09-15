'Dancing With the Stars' Host Tyra Banks Claims New 'Intense and Exciting' Format is Giving Her Trouble

Changes are in store for Dancing With the Stars! Host Tyra Banks recently discussed the "intense and exciting" developments for the 31st season of the reality competition. Banks, 48, told Us Weekly on Sept. 15, "The new 'no commercials' format is intense and exciting. There's no way I could handle this new format alone." This year, Alfonso Ribeiro will join the television personality as co-host for the first time."We no longer have commercial time to clear sets. It's nonstop action. So, having a new host allows for cut-aways from the stage so that the crew can get the next act ready," she continued.

DWTS will premiere on Disney+ on Sept. 19 after 30 seasons on ABC. The creator of America's Next Top Model described the network switch as a significant transition. "I see Disney putting so much energy into Disney+, so it felt like a huge and groundbreaking decision. It will be the first live competition series on a streaming platform … and it's great that the whole country will watch the show live together at the same time," Banks told Us Weekly. "There's not much like that on television now except for maybe sports and award shows. So, this is pretty special."

The former model replaced Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on DWTS in season 29 in 2020. Her experience as a solo act for two seasons has convinced her that Ribeiro, 50, is a great match."When the team brought up the idea of Alfonso with me, I was like, 'Yes, yes, and yes, let's stop right there and look no further.' Nostalgia is everything these days, so I felt that Alfonso and I being together on a stage again after those fun Fresh Prince of Bel-Air times will be fun for so many to see. And fun for Alfonso and I, too," she said.

In 2014, Ribeiro and professional dancer Witney Carson won season 19 of the show. According to Banks, her colleague will take care of interviewing the competitors while she is on the ballroom floor. "He's been through what the stars will be going through so he will shine talking to them and knowing all the emotions running through their veins," she explained.

DWTS executive producer Conrad Green also spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the new season and addressed the decision behind the dual host format. He echoed Banks' comments, including about Ribeiro's propensity for the role. Green noted that having two hosts was beneficial for the show because "we needed a way of getting the people off the floor so that we can clear the floor because we don't have ad breaks. That coincided with bringing back the skybox, which is the area where all of our celebrities can hang out and talk to Alfonso."

"I really missed that because him being able to talk to people going into their clubhouse and...No one's going to be better at that than Alfonso," he continued. "Not only is he a former champion of the show, but he loves the show and is passionate about it...He'll bring a warmth and human interest to it. He'll help us get to know the celebrities because we've got that extra bit of time hearing from them." Green also mentioned the chemistry between him and Banks, calling them "a natural fit."

In addition, he hinted at the dancing potential of this season's cast when asked whether there was a "dark horse" this year. "I had no idea that Jordin Sparks is a very good dancer. There's a number of people who have showed quite a lot of promise. I've given up trying to predict this show a long time ago because whenever I would think, 'I know how it's gonna turn out,' I'm always, always wrong," Green told Entertainment Weekly. Until you start seeing the votes coming in and seeing people actually performing, then you get an idea for it. But it's a show that writes itself along with the audience. And that's the fun of it." Dancing With the Stars will air every Monday night on Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET