‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller Spotted in Wheelchair During Red Carpet of JoJo Siwa’s Birthday

Abby Lee Miller is adjusting to her new normal after her battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, being spotted on the red carpet in her wheelchair while celebrating former Dance Moms student JoJo Siwa’s sweet 16.

The dance teacher looked happy and healthy on the red carpet April 9, clad in a cold-shoulder black top and matching pants paired with plenty of sparkly accessories and a gift bag for the birthday girl.

Later, she posed with Siwa herself, who rocked a colorful ensemble and her trademark big hair bow.

After Miller was diagnosed with the aggressive form of cancer soon after she was released from prison on 366-day sentence for bankruptcy fraud in 2018.

“It was not an infection, it was a type of a non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma — it’s a type of a cancer,” Dr. Hooman M. Melamed, an orthopedic spine surgeon at Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital who treated the star, said at the time. “We’re getting an oncologist involved and we have to figure out what the next steps are as far as chemotherapy or radiation or more spine surgery. Depending on the tumor type, depending on the sensitivity of the tumor — it just depends the type but I feel more than yes, she will undergo chemotherapy or radiation.”

Undergoing a number of spinal surgeries, physical therapy and chemotherapy treatments, Miller has been using a wheelchair in her recovery, with her eventual prognosis unknown. She appears to be feeling healthier, however, with Lifetime announcing its reality show about the Abby Lee Miller Dance Company was returning for an all new season in June 2019.

In the first trailer for Season 8, Miller was ready to get back to her roots teaching dance via tough love, telling the young members of her team, “As a dancer, you put your heart out there every day. Somebody is going to stab it.”

“I fought hard to be here,” she continued. “You have to fight to be a champion.”

She even addressed the difficulty of her health problems, fighting back tears in a hospital bed and saying, “In an instant, your life changes completely. I was ready to go back to work and start my life over and now I can’t even walk.”

“I need to get back to teaching and I need to get back to screaming at children,” she added. “I need to get back to my roots. I’m going to take these kids right back to the turf.”

Dance Moms returns to Lifetime for Season 8 on June 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit:Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images