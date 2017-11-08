‘Dance Moms’ Star Defies the Laws of Physics With Wild Dance Move

She might be just 12 years old, but Maesi Caes is turning the dance world upside down — literally.

Maesi, who you may recognize from the Lifetime series Dance Moms, and who is also known for dancing onstage with Justin Bieber, shared a viral Instagram dance video where she seemingly denies the laws of physics.

Maesi actually shared the video on its one-year anniversary, and it’s received a ton of attention the second time around. The original posting of the video has more than 1.7 million views.

In the video, she demonstrates what has since become known as her signature move: the “whack back.”

At one point she leaps into the air, flipping her legs up behind her torso and lands on the floor using just the palms of her hands. She then opens her legs and her feet fly right behind her head. The move causes several people in the room to cheer.

“And where was I exactly 1 year ago RIGHT at this EXACT moment, you ask?” she wrote. “Why slaying this iconic combo by my girl @dejacarter, of course!! WOW. What a ride it has been this past year … BLESSED!!!”

Maesi was just 10 years old when she was discovered by Dance Mom producers and joined the cast in season 7. Today, she has over 440,000 Instagram followers thanks to her impressive moves that show off mind-blowing flexibility.