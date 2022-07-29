'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller Makes Case for Herself on 'Real Housewives' Series

Abby Lee Miller wants to get back on television, but not for a new Dance Moms series. Instead, she wants to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She is so excited about the idea that she even produced an eight-minute pitch reel, which she published on YouTube for everyone – but most importantly Andy Cohen – to see.

The idea of Miller joining RHOBH didn't come out of thin air. There have been online rumors in the past that she is in talks to join the Bravo series. A fan account suggested her casting in an October 2020 tweet and the rumor resurfaced in June, notes Entertainment Tonight.

In her new video, titled Joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Miller directly addresses Cohen. "Call me," she told Cohen, adding that she wants to sign a contract. She then took aim at the current cast, using the pyramid rankings format she introduced on Dance Moms. She put Dorit Kemsley on the bottom, calling her "boring." Miller also took swipes at Diana Jenkins over the book Room 23 and put Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kathy Hilton, and Erika Jayne at the bottom.

Miller wasn't so vicious with Jayne though, noting that she has sympathy for the reality TV star who is going through her own legal woes. "I get it. I know all about the federal indictments," Miller said. "Believe me. I can sympathize with you. But you still have to be at the bottom. C'mon."

Miller pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud in 2016 and was sentenced to one year and a day in prison. She was released early on good behavior in May 2018. During her time in prison, she was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma after spinal surgery. Earlier this month, actress Christina Fulton sued Jayne for negligence, breach of settlement, and fraud, claiming Jayne never paid a settlement she was awarded in 2019 for a 2016 car accident. Jayne has been involved in other legal battles as well.

Miller had some good things to say about some Housewives stars, which is necessary if she wants friends on the show. She praised Lisa Rinna for her "killer body" and said Garcelle Beauvais is a great mother. Miller also likes Kyle Richards, but none of her favorites got the top spot on the pyramid. That spot was reserved for Miller.

The former Lifetime star made it clear that her jokes were all in good fun. "First I dealt with moms crazy about their children's success, but do I have what it takes to take on some crazy housewives? Sending love to these women," she wrote in the video's description. "All in good fun!!! Don't be a softie. Enjoy the jabs."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. The show's Season 12 cast includes Rinna, Richards, Jayne, Kemsley, Beauvais, Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, and Jenkins.