'RHOBH's Annemarie Wiley Reveals She Has a Tumor on Her Gallbladder and Gallstones

Former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Annemarie Wiley is updating fans on her health after revealing in August that she'd "received some alarming news." In a Sept. 22 Instagram post, the Bravo alum, 40, revealed that will soon undergo an operation after doctors discovered "a tumor" on her "gallbladder and gallstones."

"So the gallbladder will be coming out very soon," Wiley told her followers in the video. "The surgeons were very concerned about there being tumors on my liver, so we had an MRI last week, and the MRI did not show any visible tumors or anything anywhere else, so that was incredible news."

Wiley added that she is scheduled for surgery "very soon" to her gallbladder. She explained that after the procedure, doctors will send the gallbladder "to pathology and slice it up, look at it under the microscope and then that's when we'll know if it is cancerous, malignant or non-cancerous benign." Despite the health scare, the TV star said she is "super optimistic, the surgeons are super optimistic," as she promised to "keep you guys posted."

In the caption of the video, Wiley went on to thank fans for their continued support and encouraged them to "prioritize" their mental health, writing, "I can't even begin to express how much your love and support mean to me." She said that she is "feeling strong and optimistic that this journey will soon be behind me with a positive outcome," and added, "if sharing my experience encourages even one person to listen to their body and advocate for themselves, that brings me so much joy."

"Guys- please prioritize your mental health and minimize stress – stress can do awful things to our bodies! Focus on what nourishes you: exercise, meditate, stay off social media when needed, and remove toxic situations and people from your life. Your health is your most valuable asset, so protect it fiercely," she continued. "I'll keep you all updated. Thank you all for checking on me and lifting me up."

Wiley – who shares four children with former NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley – joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast in 2023, appearing alongside Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, and Crystal Kung-Minkoff. She confirmed in March that she wasn't asked back for next season. Kung-Minkoff will also not return for the popular Bravo series' upcoming season.