'Dance Moms' Alum Abby Lee Miller Surprises With 2024 Emmys Appearance

Abby Lee Miller hit the red carpet of the 2024 Emmys at the Los Angeles' Peacock Theater. Miller was not nominated for any awards but has attended the ceremony in the past, with her last appearance being in 2021. The infamous Dance Moms staple donned a sparkly white ensemble equipped with a silver purse and jewelry. Ahead of the night's festivities, she shared a video to her social media getting ready ahead of the ceremony.

Set to Chappell Roan's "Hot to Go!," the video showed the famed dance teacher and choreographer doing her hair, eyelashes, nails and makeup before debuting her final look. "Ready for the 2024 Emmy Awards," she wrote on Instagram, "who's tuning in tonight?!"

While at the award show, she kept fans updated. "Hello, everybody, Abby Lee Miller here live at the Emmys," she said in the video clip. "It's all happening right here, right now. Red carpet's going on, hustle and bustle, people trying to find their seats and taking pictures with the Emmy, yes, right behind me. So, it's all happening. Make sure you tune in tonight to watch the Emmys on television. Let's celebrate TV tonight."

A reboot of the once-popular Lifetime reality series, A New Era, premiered on Hulu over the summer. Miller is not involved. Instead, Dance Moms alum and fellow teacher, Glo Hampton, helms the series. Hampton revealed that the two no longer have a relationship.

"I met Abby through doing 'Dance Moms' with my daughter [Kaeli Ware] … and we did become good friends," Hampton told Page Six. "I'm not sure she wanted to give me advice. She's not speaking to me at the moment. She did reach out and congratulate me and I thought she was supporting the whole thing. And then when I did reach out to try to get together – because we were in Florida at the same time – she just wasn't very receptive. So I'm not sure where we stand right now, but I think that she feels a type of way. And I understand, but it's a new show – it's not her show."

Despite the distance, she's hopeful they can mend things. "We've been good friends. I've been there for her through her illness and vacations and lots of things," she continued, noting Miller's previous cancer battle. "So it makes me sad. But, you know, hopefully she'll come around."