Biggest 'Real Housewives' Scandals of 2024 So Far

The Real Housewives franchises serve up drinks, fun, frolic, and drama. But some of the drama extends beyond the 45-minute episodes that air each week. Recently, it seems the stars are a trending topic among all the major blogs and traditional news outlets. It's been a Housewives takeover for nearly two decades, and it doesn't seem to be dying down any time soon. Halfway through 2024, here are the biggest Housewives scandals thus far.

Former 'Real Housewives' turn on Andy Cohen As if the actual drama on the Housewives franchises aren't enough, Cohen can't catch a break. Dozens of stars have joined forces in what's now been labeled as the "Bravo reckoning" accusing Cohen of favoritism, fostering toxic work environments, misconduct, and more. He denies all claims, hinting that some are disgruntled former employees. An investigation launched found Cohen has done nothing wrong, and his reign at the network continues.

Porsha Williams' divorce drama No one was surprised when Williams filed for divorce from Simon Guobadia, her former co-star's ex-husband, after just 15 months of marriage. The relationship was messy from the start. What is surprising is Guobadia's level of petty. He's tried blocking Williams from filming in their marital home as well as the luxury car he purchased her. Guobadia even wants Williams to move out of said home and back into the home she lived in previously. Meanwhile, he reportedly faces deportation for fraud.

'RHUGT' Caroline Manzo/Brandi Glanville fallout Bravo fans may never see Season 4 of the mashup in Morroco. Former Jersey housewife, Manzo, accused controversial Beverly Hills staple, Glanville, of sexual assault. Glanville has denied such, but Manzo says producers fostered an uncomfortable working environment, and she's since vowed to never work with the company again. Glanville recently shared that she's planning her own lawsuit against the network as she feels she's been labeled as the fallout guy.

'RHONJ' Season 14 reunion cancelation Season 14 has been one of division for the ladies of the Garden State. As the Teresa Giudice-Melissa/Joe Gorga estrangement rages on, friends have chosen sides. Physical fights have broken out, glasses have been tossed, and former enemies have formed alliances. After a volatile finale dinner, the network opted to cancel the reunion special. Bravo executive Andy Cohen says the dinner felt final and there's nothing to resolve. Now, rumors of an imminent cast shakeup run rampant.

The ongoing divorce saga between Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann After 11 years of marriage, the former NFL star filed for divorce. While the "Don't Be Tardy" singer seems to live a life of delusion by spending money in excess while she racks up credit card debt and IRS bills, Biermann has been unhinged. Police have been called to their near-foreclosed marital mansion dozens of times since they split last Fall. They are required by a judge to live in separate spaces. Zolciak has accused Biermann of being aggressive, and issues of custody continue.