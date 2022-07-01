'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins Blasts Garcelle Beauvais' 'Uneducated' Comment

Diana Jenkins has responded to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Garcelle Beauvais' assertion that she is "uneducated" on Watch What Happens Live after the Bravo newcomer made headlines for feuding with an Instagram content creator. Following Beauvais' condemnation of Jenkins' comments, the latter fired back on social media.

"Dear Garcelle, Next time you go on national television why don't you educate viewers on how many times I went to Haiti. Your home country," Jenkins said in a notes app screenshot she posted Thursday. She then described sending over "planes full of first aid and medical supplies" to Beauvais' home country. "Why don't you tell viewers how many millions of my dollars I have given to your country. A woman from Bosnia did that," added Jenkins, who was born and raised in Bosnia and Herzegovina. "Also you could have mentioned all the money i have given and everything I have done for woman rights in Congo and other 100% black communities," she added, ending her statement by implying that Beauvais is "very familiar" with her philanthropic history.

The statement didn't quite hit the right note for Bravo fans. "I love when wealthy people brag about how much money they 'give' – that's a tax write off," one follower wrote. "That's not impressive. Also, using your philanthropy as a way to shield your ignorance isn't really a good look. Garcelle was right, you are uneducated." Another added, "Garcelle said you weren't educated on your choice of words in regards to the girl you attacked on Instagram, what does that have to do with what you've donated to a country...."

Beauvais previously called Jenkins "uneducated" on Watch What Happens Live after being asked about Jenkins feuding with a Bravo fan account, on which she commented that "it can't feel good being a Black content creator." Jenkins' later apologized for her statement, claiming she didn't understand the term "Black content creator."

"I assumed 'Black content creator' was a title referring to a page that would be focused on snarky content. I copied the term because I thought that's what it meant. I didn't realize it was referencing to you as a Black woman and a content creator," wrote Jenkins at the time. "Please understand i am not from this country @philly.diva so deeply sorry. I'm devastated that this was taken to mean something racially insensitive. I understand now why it was taken that way and that was never my intention. I am truly sorry." Beauvais, meanwhile, has seemingly brushed off the feud, posting on her Story, "Remaining classy and removing yourself from situations that might take you out of character, is a superpower!"