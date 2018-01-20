‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller Gets Early Release From Prison

Former Dance Moms host Abby Lee Miller is leaving prison early.

The reality star will be strutting out of jail on Feb. 20 after serving less than half of her sentence for fraud, according to Deadline.

Miller will leave a federal prison in California and move into a halfway house. It’s unclear as to how long Miller will be staying at the Van Nuys facility. Miller is over five months into her one year and one day sentence, which she started serving on July 12, 2017. She is reportedly being released for good behavior.

The at-times explosive Dance Moms star was indicted with 20 counts of fraud in October 2015. Facing a pile-up of charges, evidence and seeking a deal that was not going to be, Miller entered a guilty plea on June 27, 2016.

The former Dance Moms star, who was serving a 366-day sentence in federal prison for bankruptcy fraud, reportedly completed a prison Release Preparation Program, Us Weekly revealed this past winter.

Miller received a certificate in personal finance on Dec. 15 and also passed her ACE — Adult Continuing Education — class while receiving a certificate for real estate.

The former reality TV personality was sentenced in May for bankruptcy fraud and bringing $120,000 of undeclared Australian currency into the U.S. without reporting it. In addition to prison time, she will also be subject to two years of supervised release and fined $40,000 as well as a $120,000 judgment.

Before she reported to prison, she spoke to Us Weekly about not being prepared for her prison sentence.

“It’s surreal! I keep thinking someone’s gonna call and say, ‘Oh, it was a mistake!’” she said at the time. “I’m not out taking karate. I’m not in a self-defense class, though, maybe I should be.”

Contributing: Anna Rumer