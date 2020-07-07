Dan Abrams' 'Live PD' Update Has Fans Crossing Their Fingers
Live PD host Dan Abrams recently gave an update on the status of the show, and it has had fans crossing their fingers for an eventual return. On July 5, Abrams tweeted out a message to fans, echoing A&E's previous sentiment that they are working to determine "if there’s a 'pathway' forward" for Live PD. Abrams added that "with some changes" he hopes and thinks the show "could be an important part of the national discussion."
On June 10, A&E announced that it was canceling Live PD, in the wake of widespread social unrest regarding police-citizen relations, but did not explicitly say the show will never return. "This is a critical time in our nation's history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD," the network said in a statement. "Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments." Scroll down to see what Abrams' tweet has fans saying.
We will not be watching any new show on A&E we want Live PD back . Did they read the petition 92,000 people signed it and there are many more out there that did not get a chance but are on board as well . We will not watch any show on A&E till we get back Live PD!!— LivePdFans (@FansofLivePd) July 6, 2020
The unpredictability factor of the show and its contents needs to be there.— Chris Taylor (@ctophertaylor) July 6, 2020
Dan, I know that you know how #LivePDNation feels and there’s no one that represents us better. Please keep up the fight.— MJ025213 (@mj025213) July 6, 2020
Please find a way, Dan. And don't give in to PC "changes." It's real and always has been. Just keep showing it. With or without A&E.— Andy Collins ⚾️ (@AndyNY2) July 6, 2020
I hope they are seriously considering bring it back very close to the way it was. There was nothing wrong with it!! I’m still so angry they took it off in the first place. That was so unnecessary.....hope you, @TomMorrisJr1 and @Sean_C_Larkin and crew are doing well— Deb (@Mawmaw1996) July 6, 2020
No changes are needed. @OfficialLivePD is an amazing show. The officers are amazing. Bring them back.— MICHELLE (@Ummmmichelle) July 6, 2020
Miss you and Tom and Larkin. Missing LivePD soooooo much...— Janice♟♟🏰 🌷🌹🌹🐯😽❤️ (@Janice27976421) July 6, 2020
We know you will if you can. People are waiting with baited breath. Afraid to hope too hard. Not willing to give it up. Many many of us— Jeannie (@jkjh276) July 6, 2020
@danabrams I will NOT stop fighting to get @OfficialLivePD back on the air! Our country needs this show now more than ever! Our nation's Leos need this show & our support now more than ever! In the meantime, I REFUSE to watch @AETV!!!!!!!!!— 🇺🇸Linda_m64🇺🇸 (@IloveK9s39) July 6, 2020
Haven’t watched A&E since they cancelled the show and won’t ever watch again. Hopefully another network will pick up LivePD. @AETV— Wendy Uber (@UberWendy) July 6, 2020
Miss you Dan Abrams and Tom& Sticks + all the great LEOS. We want to see you! #LivePDNation is strong. We know there is injustice in the country...we also know there are good cops who rise above. Fight for us. Stay safe sir! Best always.— Jenn Greene (@JennGreene15) July 6, 2020
Give us back our LIVE PD, WANTED, BODY CAM, LIVE RESCUE.....we want it NOW! 💖— Sebandee (@Sebandee1) July 6, 2020
Thank you for continuing to fight for the entire #LivePDNation Dan. We appreciate you and are looking forward to hopefully seeing you, @Sean_C_Larkin, and @TomMorrisJr1 Friday and Saturday nights again soon.— LivePDFan (@LivePDFan19) July 6, 2020