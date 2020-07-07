Dan Abrams' 'Live PD' Update Has Fans Crossing Their Fingers

Live PD host Dan Abrams recently gave an update on the status of the show, and it has had fans crossing their fingers for an eventual return. On July 5, Abrams tweeted out a message to fans, echoing A&E's previous sentiment that they are working to determine "if there’s a 'pathway' forward" for Live PD. Abrams added that "with some changes" he hopes and thinks the show "could be an important part of the national discussion."

On June 10, A&E announced that it was canceling Live PD, in the wake of widespread social unrest regarding police-citizen relations, but did not explicitly say the show will never return. "This is a critical time in our nation's history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD," the network said in a statement. "Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments." Scroll down to see what Abrams' tweet has fans saying.