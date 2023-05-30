Robert Irwin Shows Sister Bindi's Daughter Grace How to Feed an Alligator

Robert Irwin is introducing his niece to the family business! The 19-year-old son of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin took to Instagram Sunday to share a video of himself feeding an alligator while sister Bindi Irwin, 24, and her 2-year-old daughter, Grace Warrior, watched from the sidelines. Introducing his followers to Daisy the alligator in his caption, Robert made sure his niece was watching before he started dinnertime procedures.

"Grace is gonna watch feeding the alligators," he said, as the toddler responded adorably, "Kachow." Bindi can then be heard telling her little one, "We're gonna watch Uncle Robert and Dada feed the alligators," in reference to her husband, Chandler Powell. Bindi and Grace can be seen watching the alligators as Grace begins to count the reptiles inside the habitat.

Robert then brought Daisy up out of the water so he could feed her, giving her "a little pat on the tail" before explaining how the alligator's long tail is a "real hindrance" on land but "the secret to their success" in water. "They're really sweet. My dad called them frogs with shark teeth because that's pretty much what they are," he continued. With Daisy fed and back in the water, Robert turned to ask Grace what she thought, to which the little girl replied, "Love you, Daisy!"

The sweet Irwin family moment had fans emotional in the comments. "He is definitely a chip off the ole block from his dad," one person wrote. "Such a love for all the animals. Truly amazing. Little Grace is so freaking adorable." Another person chimed in, "Steve would have been so proud of his babies and grandbabies!"

Robert opened up about carrying on his father's legacy earlier this year in an interview with E! News. "I think what dad really showed the world was, of course, to have that appreciation for the natural world and to treat every living being on this planet as you would wish to be treated," he said. "I think that's something that I'll always carry with me." He continued, "I think that more than anything, I would hope that I really continue this message that life is short and we have to live every day to the fullest."