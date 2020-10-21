'Counting On' Star Justin Duggar Fuels 'Christmas Engagement' Rumors After Flirty Video With Claire Spivey

✖

Could wedding bells be sounding for one member of the Duggar family? Fans certainly seem to think so after 17-year-old Justin Duggar and girlfriend Claire Spivey shared a new video to Instagram. That clip, in which the two teens appeared head-over-heels in love with each other, has prompted speculations that a "Christmas engagement" is just weeks away.

Shared with his followers Tuesday, the video was a thank you to fans of the TLC family for their "support and enthusiasm" after the couple announced their courtship. In the clip, Justin said that he and Spivey, 19, are "excited about what God's done in this last year," with Spivey teasing that they "look forward to sharing more of our story with you very soon." Sharing an adorable, loving glance at one another and a chuckle, they ended the video with a "thank you."

The post drew plenty of reactions from Counting On fans, many of whom have watched Justin grow up on screen. While many couldn't help but gush over how in love the new couple seems to be, several others couldn’t help but speculate that their relationship was soon heading down the aisle. Commenting on the clip, one person declared, "I'm calling a Christmas engagement." Several people seemed to agree, with some even seeming to believe that Justin could pop the question by Thanksgiving, one person writing, "a lot to be thankful for!" Given that his birthday is Nov. 15, however, the initial commenter suggested that Thanksgiving may be "too close to his birthday, they will put a little space in between."

While people speculated about when the teen will drop to one knee, some seemed to believe that maybe he already has. Pointing to their body language in the clip, one person wrote, "they look like they are holding hands, they must be engaged," with another writing, “" can tell u guys r engaged u r holding hands/arms." The Duggar's have strict rules surrounding courtships, with Today reporting back in 2014 that hand-holding is not permitted until after they are engaged, though the outlet noted that "the Duggars ask their daughters and their beaus to set their own boundaries on the physical side, and to share those boundaries with them."

For now, fans will simply have to keep an eye out on Justin's Instagram account for new updates about his and Spivey's relationship. The couple met in the spring of 2019, though their families have known each other for more than two decades, and first got to know one another when going out with a group of friends to eat fast food. After spending more time together, their relationship blossomed into something more, and in late September, Justin and Spivey announced that they were courting, with Justin stating at the time that he "knew she was the one. ...I’m so blessed to have her in my life."