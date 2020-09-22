'Counting On' Fans Claim Justin Duggar's Girlfriend Looks Identical to a Member of His Family

✖

Counting On fans spotted an eerie resemblance between Justin Duggar's new girlfriend, Claire Spivey, and his older sister, Jana Duggar. Justin announced his courtship of Spivey on Instagram this week, along with a few photos of them together over the last couple of months. Fans quickly began comparing Spivey to Jana, claiming that there was an uncanny resemblance.

Justin's photos show himself and Spivey arm-in-arm on a snowboarding trip, in the backseat of a car, wearing flamboyant pajamas together, sharing a drink with two straws at a restaurant and finally one where they are smiling before a sunset sky. Some of the top comments remarked that Spivey bears a striking resemblance to Jana, Justin's older sister whom he is close with. At 30 years old, Jana is notably the oldest Duggar sibling to be unmarried, and many fans are eager for her to find a partner. In the Duggars' religious, conservative culture, most girls are spoken for in their early 20s.

"I keep waiting for Jana's announcement! Jana is so beautiful, sweet, kind giving and loving," one fan commented on a Duggar family post about Justin and Spivey. "How has some wealthy, good looking doctor not swept her off her feet?"

The Duggar family does not "date" the way that most Americans do, but instead follow "courtship" guidelines, which they refer to as "dating with a purpose." In many cases, these arrangements lead to a quick marriage, but Jana has been through several courtships over the years without tying the knot. She opened up about this in a new episode of Counting On last week, saying that she has loosened her dating rules as she's gotten older.

"I used to be a little more strict," she admitted. "I felt like, I just want to find someone that would either move to Arkansas, or is already from here, but I think as time has gone on, I've found I do love to travel more than I thought I did. So now, it's more like, okay, if I really love the guy, I'll follow him to the ends of the earth. I'll want to go wherever he is. So far I just haven't found that one."

As for Justin, he and Claire met in the spring of 2019, according to a report by In Touch Weekly, although the Duggar and Spivey families are close and have been friends for about two decades. The teens met at a family conference, and have traveled between Arkansas and Texas to visit one another in the meantime. Justin reportedly sought Spivey's father's permission before entering a courtship with her. New episodes of Counting On premiere at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.