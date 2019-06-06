‘Counting On’ Star Jinger Duggar Ditches Brown Hair, Goes Blonde in Major Makeover

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo is changing things up for the summer, going from brunette to blonde in some stunning new photos.

The Counting On star broke the news of her new look on Instagram Thursday, sharing photos of herself modeling the lighter locks.

“Decided to go with the blonde balayage this Summer,” she wrote with a smiley face emoji.

Needless to say, Vuolo’s fans and followers were totally star struck by the change, sounding off in the comments.

“Didn’t realise this was you at first,” one follower wrote. “You look amazing!!! Really suits you.”

Another added, “Wow…I don’t know how to feel about this! It looks good. Probably just need to get used to seeing it.”

A third had no trouble adjusting to the switch, gushing how it “totally” suits her. “You’d look gorgeous in any color, but this brightens your already joyous smile.”

Jinger is full of surprises as she and husband Jeremy Vuolo prepare to pack up and move from Laredo, Texas to Los Angeles in July.

In March, the couple announced that they and daughter Felicity, 10 months, would be leaving their Texas home and leaving for the west coast as Jeremy continues his studies at The Master’s Seminary.

“In recent days, God has made it overwhelmingly clear to us that he is leading us out of Laredo,” the couple told PEOPLE at the time. “Through much prayer and counsel, the next step for our family is to relocate to Los Angeles to attend Grace Community Church as Jeremy pursues graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary.”

“As excited as we are to begin this new adventure, leaving Laredo this July will be one of the hardest things we’ve ever done; our friends here have become like family,” they concluded. “Please pray for us as we open this new chapter of our lives.”

With her new locks and new look, Jinger will fit right in as a California girl!

