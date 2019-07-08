‘Counting On’ Star Jill Duggar Edits Controversial Kama Sutra Post After Backlash

Counting On star Jill (Duggar) Dillard edited a post about how she celebrated her five-year wedding anniversary with husband Derick Dillard after receiving backlash for including a copy of the Kama Sutra in the gallery. Dillard edited the post to include a disclaimer in the caption, insisting the couple does not endorse the book, which is famous for including instructions on sex positions.

Back on June 25, Dillard shared a fun gallery of photos from her day with Derick, which included seeing Toy Story 4, going out to eat and enjoying live performances. One photo included a copy of the Kama Sutra, titled The Little Black Book of Kama Sutra: The Classic Guide to Lovemaking, with a Bible open in the background and bedroom games on the table.

“Thanks [Dating Divas] for the fun games and ideas!” Dillard wrote in the caption that matched the black and white photo. “If you don’t know about them, check them out!! They’ve got lots of fun, clean, date/marriage tips and ideas!”

The photo was instantly seen as controversial among the Duggars’ conservative fans, leading Dillard to edit the caption to the photo gallery.

“Note: We are not recommending the Kama Sutra,” Dillard wrote in the edit. “We believe marriage is ordained by God and husbands and wives should filter everything they read and hear together through the lense of the Bible and not practice anything unbiblical.”

She continued, “The little book pictured is a modern, smaller, cleaner, edited version that doesn’t focus on spiritual aspects, homosexual, or other extramarital relationships, and again, we don’t take everything in there either as the truth. It is always good to be aware and careful of what we allow into our minds, hearts and marriages. We’ve not read the actual Kama Sutra and only promote biblical marriage (i.e. between a man and woman who are married).”

In the end, Dillard added, “We just wanted to clarify since there has been a lot of discussion after this post.”

Some fans took to the comments to complain that the Dillards revealed information about their bedroom activities best kept private.

“Some things should be private and that’s it. It’s not about conservativity or fundamentalism (I’m a liberal atheist bisexual woman), but about common sense,” one person wrote. “Especially while preaching modesty by Bible standards at the same time that you’re telling the world what you do inside your bedroom (with a Hinduist book) to thousands and thousands of people.”

“Bible open in the background, Kama Sutra and massage oil in the foreground…just weird,” another Instagram user wrote. “Why oh why do you feel the need to post this? You wear modest clothing to keep your body covered, yet you share intimate details about your sex life with the world? This is very odd to me.”

“Little too much information….and questions from my 8 year old… geez, I get sick of sex being the focus of everything!” another person complained.

Derick’s own post marking the couple’s fifth wedding anniversary was less controversial. On June 30, he shared a trio of photos from their trip to Brandon, Missouri.

“Can’t believe it’s already been 5 years of blissful marriage with this beautiful woman! I love you more everyday [Jill Dillard]. Here are some pics from our recent celebration in Brandon, MO,” he wrote.