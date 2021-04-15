'Counting On' Star Jed Duggar Kisses New Wife Katey Nakatsu in Intimate Honeymoon Photo

✖

Jed Duggar is getting steamy with his new wife Katey Nakatsu Duggar as the two honeymoon on the beach following their surprise wedding on April 3. The Counting On star shared two new photos with his bride on Instagram this week, dipping her low for a romantic kiss in one and smiling for a selfie in the other. "No matter the view, I want to see it with you," he captioned the shot.

Sister Joy (Duggar) Forsyth commented on the photos, "Oh my word. Y’all are too cute! beautiful view, beautiful couple. And that kiss!" while sister Jess (Duggar) Seewald chimed in, "Y’all are the cutest!" Jed's other followers had kind words for the couple as well, with one person commenting, "You both look so happy! May god bless your marriage!" and another adding on, "So much respect for y’all for keeping things under wraps until after your wedding! Some of the best relationships are built when nobody is looking. Congratulations!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jed Duggar (@jed_duggar)

Jed and Katey's wedding came as a surprise to Counting On fans, as the two decided not to share publicly that they were courting or had gotten engaged. "For a long time, I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be. God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey!" Jed wrote in his wedding announcement on Instagram. "We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing! I’m so grateful God brought Katey into my life and excited to share with you all that today she became my wife! Katey, the thought of sharing the rest of my life with you makes me the happiest man in the world! I love you so much!! #happilyeverafter."

News of Jed and Katey's wedding did leak ahead of their announcement as fans who suspected an engagement was in the works managed to obtain the public YouTube link streaming the ceremony for guests who were unable to attend the Arkansas ceremony in person due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The video was quickly set to private after the leak, but it was long enough for die-hard Duggar fans to catch a glimpse of the family nuptials, which featured Jed's twin brother, Jeremiah, serving as the best man and Katey's sister serving as the maid of honor.