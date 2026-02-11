‘Counting On’ Sister Reveals Her Family Was ‘Hit From Behind by an Unlicensed Driver at Full Speed’

Jill Duggar Dillard is still recovering nearly a year after her family was involved in a terrifying car crash.

The Counting On alum, 34, took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that she and her husband, Derick Dillard, were rear-ended “at full speed” by an allegedly unlicensed driver a year ago while they were stopped at a red light.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We had all of our kids in the car with us and it was so scary and shook us all up,” continued Jill, who is mom to sons Israel, 10, Samuel, 7, and Freddy, 3.

(Getty Images)

“We thank God that things didn’t turn out worse, but due to the wreck, this last year has been crazier than we initially anticipated,” the TLC alum added alongside photos of herself in a hospital gown and going through her rehabilitation exercises. “It’s been full of lots of scans, physical therapy, chiropractic and doctor appointments for all of us as we continue to evaluate things.”

“I’m so thankful for God’s continued grace and pray that this next year brings continued healing!” she concluded her post, which also included a photo of the front bumper of the family’s wrecked car.

It’s been a difficult few years for the Duggar Dillard family, as Jill and Derick announced in April 2024 that they had lost their unborn daughter, Isla.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard,” the couple wrote on Instagram at the time. “Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero.”

“From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn’t wait to meet our baby. Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world,” they continued. “We appreciate your prayers as we continue to grieve and heal from the loss of our little Isla Marie.”

Later that month, the 19 Kids and Counting family held a funeral for Isla to mourn her loss. “Isla Marie, our baby girl,” the couple wrote on Instagram at the time. “We will love you forever & hold you in our hearts until we hold you in heaven.”