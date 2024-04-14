Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Announce Stillbirth in Devastating Update

In a heartbreaking update, former TLC reality TV personalities Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have revealed the stillbirth of a child. Duggar, known for appearing on 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, was four months pregnant at the time of the loss. This would have been the couple's fourth child.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard," the couple wrote via Instagram. "Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero. From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn't wait to meet our baby. Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world."

They added, "We appreciate your prayers as we continue to grieve and heal from the loss of our little Isla Marie."

Duggar's sister, Jinger Duggar comforted her sister and brother-in-law in the post's comments, writing, "Love you so much, sis. Continuing to uphold you all in prayer. Sweet little Isla will be missed."

Amy Duggar, one of Duggar's cousins, also commented on the announcement to share her thoughts. "Isla Marie (is) such a beautiful name and meaning," she wrote. "Praying continuously. God has a plan through all the heartbreak. You've been on my mind and in our prayers and will continue to be. [hearts emoji] We love y'all so much."

Jill Duggar is the daughter of Counting On parents Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar. She and Dillard famously left Counting On in 2017, and TLC canceled the series in 2021 due to the arrest of Duggar's brother Josh. The couple returned to television in 2023 to participate in the 2023 Prime Video documentary series Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.