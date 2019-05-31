‘Counting On’: Meet All the Duggar Family Spouses

Since fans were introduced to the Duggar family on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting specials and series, fans have watched Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s children get married and start another generation of Duggars. Counting On has kept that alive, showing more weddings and children being born.

Eight of the eldest Duggars are married and half of the couples are expecting new additions to their own families.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The eldest Duggar daughter still not married is 29-year-old Jana Marie, whose twin brother John-David was not married until last year. The eldest Duggar sons not married are 20-year-old twins Jedidiah and Jeremiah.

With more Duggar children on the way, scroll on to meet all eight spouses.

Anna (Keller) Duggar

Anna Duggar, formerly Anna Keller, is married to Jim Bob and Michelle’s eldest son, Josh. The couple married in 2008 and are parents to Mackynzie,9, Michael, 7, Marcus, 5, Meredith, 3, and Mason, 20 months. In April 2019, they announced they are expecting their sixth child.

There was recent speculation that they planned to break up, but that was clearly unfounded. Anna stuck with Josh even in the midst of his 2015 molestation scandal, which resulted in the original 19 Kids and Counting being cancelled. Josh molested five minors in the Duggar home in 2002 and 2003. Four of his victims were reportedly his siblings.

After the molestation scandal exploded, the Ashley Madison hack revealed he used the Internet to watch pornography and was unfaithful to Anna. He went to a rehab facility and although he is out, he does not appear on Counting On.





Abbie (Burnett) Duggar

John David Duggar, 29, did not get married until November 2018. The two married in Abbie’s hometown Ada, Oklahoma and the ceremony was seen on Counting On. They celebrated their five-month anniversary in April.

Abbie and John David met during a missions project and got engaged in July 2018 after a very brief courtship.

“We are so excited to be married!” the couple told Us Weekly about their wedding. “It was a beautiful moment and we so appreciate our friends and family for sharing this day with us. Most of all we are thankful to Christ for bringing us together. This is going to be an amazing journey!”





Derick Dillard

Derick Dillard, Jill Duggar’s husband, might be the most controversial Duggar spouse. His social media comments are frequently targeted by outraged fans, and his clash with TLC over I Am Jazz star Jazz Jennings eventually got him barred from appearing on Counting On.

The couple married in 2014 and have two sons, Israel David and Samuel Scott.





Ben Seewald

Jessa and Ben Seewald have been married since November 2014. In May 2019, the couple welcomed their third child, daughter Ivy Jane Seewald. The couple are already parents to sons Spurgeon, 3, and Henry, 2.

“She feels so tiny compared to her siblings!” the couple told Us Weekly, referring to how their sons were much bigger babies at birth. “We’re so grateful to God for this precious gift. She is already so loved. Her big brothers adore her!”

Jeremy Vuolo

Jeremy Vuolo is a retired soccer player, who played for Major League Soccer and the North American Soccer League. He married Jinger Dugger in 2016, and the couple have a daughter, Felicity Nicole, who was born in July 2018.

Vuolo and Jinger plan to move from Laredo, Texas to Los Angeles while Vuolo studies at The Master’s Seminary.

“In recent days, God has made it overwhelmingly clear to us that he is leading us out of Laredo. Through much prayer and counsel, the next step for our family is to relocate to Los Angeles to attend Grace Community Church as Jeremy pursues graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary,” the couple said in a statement. “As excited as we are to begin this new adventure, leaving Laredo this July will be one of the hardest things we’ve ever done; our friends here have become like family. Please pray for us as we open this new chapter of our lives.”

Kendra (Caldwell) Duggar

Joseph and Kendra Duggar married in October 2017. The young couple is already expecting their second baby, with Kendra showing off a growing baby bump in an April Instagram photo.

Notably, Kendra’s mother, Christina Caldwell, was pregnant at the same time her daughter was expecting son Garrett. Caldwell was pregnant for the eighth time. Kendra said every pregnancy has been difficult for her mother because she was involved in a car accident while Caldwell was pregnant with her.

“My mom is 28 weeks along, and she has always struggled with each pregnancy after having me, because she was in a car accident when she was 36 weeks along with me,” Kendra explained in a March 2019 episode of Counting On. “It caused a lot of damage, and so, every other pregnancy since then, she has had problems with having contractions prematurely.”

Lauren (Swanson) Duggar

Josiah and Lauren Duggar married in June 2018 after starting their courtship in January 2018. The couple suffered a miscarriage earlier this year, but announced in May 2019 they are expecting again. They took photos with a white balloon in the background to represent the baby they lost.

“We are so excited to announce that baby #2 is on the way!!!! It’s hard to fully express just how grateful we are for God blessing us again with another precious gift,” the couple wrote on Instagram. “So, as we rejoice of the life of our second sweet baby, we also remember (balloon as symbolism) our other sweet baby, Asa, in heaven. God is so incredibly good!”





Austin Forsyth

Austin Forsyth and Joy-Anna Duggar married in May 2017. The couple are parents to 14-month-old son Gideon and are expecting their second child. The couple shared the news in May 2019.

“Our favorite math is addition and we are very excited to share that the Forsyth family is adding a member!” the couple told Us Weekly. “Marriage and being a mom and dad to Gideon has already far exceeded our expectations. We are looking forward to loving another little one and seeing what special dynamic he or she brings to our family. Table for 4 sounds perfect!”