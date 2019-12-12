‘Counting On’: Joy-Anna Duggar Responds to Fan Who Calls Husband Austin ‘Strange’ and ‘Serious’

Joy Anna (Duggar) Forsyth is defending husband Austin Forsyth after one of her followers called him a “serious” and “strange” person in the comment section of a sweet family photo. The Counting On star responded in the sweetest way possible to a follower who left an odd comment under a photo of Austin cuddling up with 1-year-old son Gideon before bed.

“My heart skips a beat when I see these two together!” Joy Anna captioned the picture. “Austin is such a good dad! He makes it a point to hold Gideon and pray with him before bed! I love my little family!”

One of the couple’s followers decided to leave a strange comment soon after the photo was posted, writing, “Austin seems so serious and strange, but this is sweet.”

While the TLC star definitely didn’t owe an explanation to this person, she responded with grace, writing simply, “He can be a little more serious, but he actually has a pretty outgoing personality once you get to know him!”

Joy’s big sister, Jill (Duggar) Dillard, also stepped in to defend her brother-in-law, writing, “Uh, yeah, [laughing out loud]… Not the most serious of the bros. Def a cut up. Haha.”

The original commenter then appeared to walk back their original statement, clarifying, “Sorry strange wasn’t the word I meant for. I meant serious and subdued. I know lots of people like that and I bet off camera he lets his true personality shine through.”

“I always pictured him when he said he wanted [father-in-law Jim Bob Duggar’s] blessing,” they continued. “He was soooooo serious and sad looking. [Laughing out loud] so it stuck with me.”

But other Counting On fans still had a problem with the description of Austin, with one writing, “What I see in Austin is a young man who is much more mature and wise than his years.”

“I’m proud of you both for stepping into adulthood with a sense of responsibility and faithfulness,” they continued to the reality TV couple. “Thankfully, your identity is in Christ and not in anyone who makes unkind remarks.”

Another asked, “Do you even watch the show? Austin def has a sense of humour! Like on the couples retreat when he’s freezing cold and tells his brothers in law that he needs a group hug! Lol.”

