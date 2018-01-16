Joy-Anna Duggar Gives Fans More Reason to Think She Already Gave Birth

With one poorly-timed Instagram tribute, Joy-Anna Duggar continues to fuel rumors she has already given birth to her first child.

The Counting On cast member shared a portrait of husband Austin Forsyth on their joint social media account on Monday and penned a loving message to her “best friend.”

“Austin, I’m so grateful for your sacrificial, Christ-like love. I know that through this pregnancy you’ve given and given so much to me and have never expected anything in return. Thank you for being my best friend! You are the greatest!!! I love you with all of my heart, honey!!” the 20-year-old wrote in her caption.

But with Duggar’s choice of words, particularly her use of “sacrificial,” fans speculate she could be referring to his adjustment to parenthood following the private birth of their child.

“Congrats on the baby,” one fans commented on the cryptic post. Another added, “So Joy had her baby then?”

Others saw the post as suspicious and wondered whether it was meant to draw attention away from the rumors they conceived the baby before marriage.

“Is this post to throw the haters off? To make them think you havent had the baby yet? Honestly i don’t care when you got pregnant i just hope your baby is healthy and you are happy forever,” one fan wrote.

“Not sure if you had your baby but Good luck and God Bless!” another follower chimed in.

Fans’ theory that the couple has already welcomed their first child is backed mainly by the way the reality TV personalities handled their wedding last year. Duggar and Forsyth were originally meant to wed in an October ceremony, but the family rushed the date up to May with no explanation.

Because the Duggar family’s strict rules on courtship and relationships dictate that a couple cannot hug or hold hands until their engagement and cannot kiss or have sexual relations until marriage, fans theorized they may have opted for a shotgun wedding to cover up the sinful pregnancy.

On the family’s website, they revealed the Duggar daughter’s due date would be in March, leading some fans to dissect the timeline and suggest she either conceived on her honeymoon or engaged in pre-marital sex.

Throughout her pregnancy, fans have scrutinized the size of the Duggar’s baby bump, alleging she is farther along that she would be if the couple had waited until marriage to have intercourse, as her strict religious beliefs dictate.

Other posts on social media have led fans to wonder whether Duggar and Forsyth have been lying about their pregnancy timeline, including a photo of the couple in a helicopter in December.

The couple posted a photo from their sky ride to attend a wedding, but followers pointed out that Duggar was not showing off her pregnant frame. They also suggested that flying is not allowed during pregnancy.

Later in December, they shared a “Christmas date night” photo that displayed Duggar’s round pregnant belly after she was criticized for dodging cameras at the family’s holiday festivities.

Christmas date night!💖 A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Dec 26, 2017 at 4:26pm PST

Some commenters wrote that Duggar’s bump was too large to coincide with her pregnancy timeline, while others theorized the photo may not have been current, judging by the lack of Christmas decorations.

Some have continued to defend the couple, saying Duggar’s baby belly is simply due to her body type or the possibly she is having twins.

The family has kept mum on responding to the theories, though. As fans wait to dissect Joy Anna’s upcoming birth announcement, Duggar daughter Jinger is expecting her first child with husband Jeremy Vuolo, and Joseph Duggar and wife Kendra Caldwell are expecting their first child.