‘Counting On’ Fans Think Jill Duggar Is Pregnant Again After This Photo

Is there another Duggar baby on the way? The Counting On rumor mill got started once again on Saturday when Derick Dillard posted a photo with his youngest son, Samuel, and fans quickly spotted prenatal vitamins in the background.

Fans of the TLC show immediately started speculating that his wife, Jill (Duggar) Dillard, was expecting a third baby.

One fan asked, “Is Jill pregnant again or is she taking the prenatal vitamins because she’s nursing?” In response, another commented, “I take prenatals while nursing. Also if you read the bottle it says to take before, during, and after pregnancy.”

According to the vitamin brand’s website, the company says the pills are “specifically formulated to meet the unique needs of women during pre-conception, pregnancy, and lactation, providing the nourishment to support both mom and her developing baby.”

Jill hasn’t shared with fans if she is still breastfeeding son Samuel, who was born in July 2017.

Another mouth to feed might not be the best idea for the reality television family. Jill doesn’t work, and while husband Derick is still doing his missionary work, the two were recently removed from Counting On after Derick attacked I Am Jazz star Jazz Jennings, who is a transgender teen.

In a series of tweets, Derick claimed Jennings wasn’t mentally developed enough to come out as transgender and that she was being used as propaganda by TLC and her parents. TLC quickly released a statement disavowing Derick, and saying they had no plans to feature him on the show in the future.

“We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future,” the network said. “We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”

Since then, none of the Dillards have been featured in the promotional material for the upcoming season of the show, which premieres Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

