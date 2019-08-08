‘Counting On’ Sister Jana Duggar Gives Perfect Response to Still Being Single

Jana Duggar is shutting down all speculation about her love life, or lack thereof. After a fan of the Counting On star made a statement about “finding your handsome prince,” Duggar was quick to silence the speculation that immediately began to swirl with a perfect comeback that cited the words of the one and only Michael Bublé.

“Would love to see you finding your handsome prince,” the fan commented on a beachside photo from Duggar’s trip to Los Angeles, where she is visiting her sister Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo, her husband Jeremy Vuolo, and their 1-year-old daughter Felicity. The comment had many more fans agreeing, with one fan writing that they would “love to see her move out, go to school or start a career and be an independent strong woman,” while others defended her life as a single woman.

Responding to the initial comment, Duggar set the record straight: “Maybe he’s riding in on a green turtle instead of a white horse. Still searching for Mr. Right. In the words of Michael Bublé, ‘Just haven’t met [him] yet!’”

Of course, this is not the first time that Duggar has shut down rumors. After a fan slammed a recent Instagram post of her celebrating her work in the garden, writing that she should “do more then (sic) be 30 years old living at home gardening [laughing out loud] what a life,” she was quick to hit back.

“Oh, believe me, that’s not all I do,” she replied “Gardening is just my little hobby on the side.”

As the only daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar over the age of 18 to not be married and moved out of the family’s Arkansas home, Duggar has been dubbed the “Cinderella” Duggar, her love life frequently coming under the microscope.

Her lack of courting history has led to rampant speculation among fans, with prominent theories arising such as Duggar being gay, something that would go against her family’s strict conservative beliefs which entail that marriage is between a man and a woman. Others believe that her parents have forbid her from marrying as they would prefer her to remain home to help with her younger siblings.

However, it seems likely that Duggar just isn’t rushing into anything. Addressing her single status during an episode of Counting On, the TLC star stated that “there have been different guys who have come along and asked, but they haven’t been, I don’t know, the right one.”