Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Speak out After Josh Duggar and Wife Anna Welcome Baby No. 7 Ahead of Child Pornography Trial

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are overjoyed following the birth of their 22nd grandchild. The couple’s son, Josh Duggar, and his wife, Anna Duggar, recently welcomed their seventh child, daughter, Madyson Lily Duggar. In a statement to Us Weekly following Anna’s announcement,the Duggar family matriarch and patriarch and Counting On tars said they “are always delighted to welcome another grandchild.” They added that their grandchildren “are each a beautiful treasure from the Lord.”

Little Madyson, who arrived on Oct. 23 weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and measuring 20 inches, is Josh and his wife’s seventh child, joining older siblings – Mackynzie Renée, 12, Michael James, 10, Marcus Anthony, 8, Meredith Grace, 6, Mason Garrett, 4, and Maryella Hope, who will turn 2 this month. Anna announced Tuesday – just days before her husband is set to appear in court for the pre-trial conference ahead of his child pornography trial on Nov. 30 – that the little one arrived last month. She made the announcement with an adorable photo of her sleeping newborn on Instagram, captioning the snapshot, “meet little Madyson Lily Duggar!”

Anna and Duggar, who married in 2008, announced in April that they were expecting their seventh child together. They made the announcement with a video of the gender reveal, announcing to fans, “It’s a GIRL!!!!! We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can’t wait to hold her in our arms this fall!”

One week after the pregnancy announcement, Duggar was arrested on one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Arkansas stated that Duggar “allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material.” The release said that “Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019.” Duggar later pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on bail a week after his arrest under the condition that he be monitored by GPS while staying with family friends Lacount and Maria Reber. He is also not permitted to have any contact with minors, including his nieces and nephews.

In the wake of the Duggar’s arrest, TLC announced the cancellation of Counting On, saying that “TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately.” Duggar’s trial is slated to begin on Nov. 30. If convicted, he could face up to 40 years in prison.