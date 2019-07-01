‘Counting On’ Fans Want Jana Duggar to Team up With Chip and Joanna Gaines After Magnolia Visit

Jana Duggar may be living her life in the spotlight on TLC’s Counting On, but many fans think it’s time for a change of course. After the TLC star visited Fixer Upper stars’ Chip and Joana Gaines’ Magnolia Market, some believe that it’s time for her to put her own fixing up skills to good use.

The trip to the Waco, Texas-based home improvement store occurred over the weekend, with Duggar taking to Instagram to gush about her trip, which marked her second visit to the location. She had previously visited Magnolia Market in 2017 with her sisters.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“435 miles and worth every one!!” Duggar captioned a photo of herself at Magnolia Market at the Silos, which followed her visit earlier in the week to Dallas Market Center.

The visit sparked a singular idea among dozens of Duggar’s fans: she needs to collaborate with the Gaines’ and Magnolia Market.

“You.should get a job with them!” one fan wrote. “You’re just as Talented!”

“Ask her for a job,” another commented.

“They should hire you! You’d be a great partner,” wrote a third.

“Jana…. I can see something like this in your future!” another fan commented. “You could so do it!!

Duggar certainly has a knack for all things renovations. The Counting On star is frequently referred to as the “Cinderella” Duggar thanks to her still single status and tendency to fill her time with gardening and home improvement projects. On Father’s Day, she had even opened up about her skills, which she credits to her father, Jim Bob Duggar.

“My Dad is the one who has taught me so many skills—from tiling floors, basic plumbing & electrical, painting, and car maintenance, to how to get the best deals,” she wrote in part. “Whether it’s designing a home or business space, picking out paint colors, flooring, windows or doors, he’s the mastermind, and I love learning from him and doing projects together with him!!”

Although there are currently no plans for a collaboration, Duggar would certainly have a fit on the Gaines’ soon to launch new TV network, Magnolia TV Network. Set to launch in 2020, the network will dive into the lifestyle, wellness, and design elements that have made millions fall in love with the family. The network will also come with its own website and streaming service.