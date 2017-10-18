‘Counting On’s’ Derick Dillard Slammed for Abortion Comments

Counting On cast member Derick Dillard has used his Twitter account for controversial remarks in the past, and he’s done it again.

Dillard, who is married to Jill (Duggar) Dillard, sent out a message to fans condemning abortion and presuming what Jesus Christ would have said on the matter.

“Abortion is murder!” Dillard wrote. “Please do all you can to oppose it. If this is your past, there is forgiveness in Jesus. He would say ‘go [and] sin no more.’ “

Abortion is murder! Please do all you can to oppose it. If this is your past, there is forgiveness in Jesus. He would say “go & sin no more” — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) October 14, 2017

The majority of replies were heated negative reactions to Derick’s call to action.

“I enjoyed watching your [family] on TV, but now you’re pushing your views on us,” one fan wrote. “You can’t tell women what they can do [with] their bodies.”

“I don’t agree with abortion but in cases of rape or other situation I see it as a choice for the woman to decide,” another Twitter user added.

While they were few in number, there were several conservative voices in the audience that tried to back up the TLC personality’s line of reasoning.

“How can you care about one human and not the other?” one blogger told a fan. “As a mom, you must know an unborn baby is a human life. Care about them both.”

See some the replies below.

I enjoyed watching your fam on tv but now you’re pushing your views on us. You can’t tell women what they can do w/ their bodies #unfollow — Annette Borges (@BorgesAnnette) October 14, 2017

I don’t agree with abortion but in cases of rape or other situation I see it as a choice for the woman to decide — Ashley Davidson (@ashdawndavidson) October 14, 2017

Abortion is not a matter that you or anyone apart from that woman should have an opinion on. Women have a choice, which should be supported, as it is their body. Your beliefs are dangerous, oppressive and un-educated 😔 #prochoice #womensrightsarehumanrights — Zoe Studley (@zoestudley) October 14, 2017

How can you care about one human and not the other? As a mom, you must know an unborn baby is a human life. Care about them both. — Jessica Grono (@jessicadenisem) October 14, 2017

Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.