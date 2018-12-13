‘Counting On’ Cousin Amy Duggar King Reveals NSFW Details About Love Life With Husband

Amy (Duggar) King shared some pretty intimate information about her life with husband Dillon King now that they’ve been married for a few years.

At the Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present & Future event in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, King, 32, talked openly about their marriage.

“Oh, all the time,” the cousin of the Counting On Duggar family told PEOPLE about how often she and Dillon have sex. “All the time. You can’t hide that. You can’t hide that.”

The two also said they are planning to expand their family sometime soon. “The kids are coming,” Dillon said. “We’ve been practicing.”

He even said that the two of them “keep it fresh, keep it wild” in the bedroom and even enlist the help of “firelight, candle, one of those big massage bed things. The whole shebang.”

“Every now and then, got to make it a thing, right? I can’t do it repetitively because it gets too built up, she’s used to it. Then it’s like, how am I going to top that now, right?” he said.

“He does like candlelight,” King said, adding, “I have a built-in masseuse as a husband. He’s incredible.”

Following less than two months of engagement, the two married in September 2015 in a country-chic wedding on the grounds of Horton Farms near Bentonville, Arkansas.

The two reality stars appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars almost two years ago, discussing issues in their marriage and wondering if they wanted to remain married. Since then, they have remained committed to each other and continue to learn how to work through marital issues.

“I think for me, especially after the Bootcamp and all that kind of stuff, for me it’s like, two people are going to grow at different rates, right? So, you’re never going to be at the same place at the same time. So the little arguments that might come up throughout the way, you’re going to have those. That’s going to happen,” Dillon said. “So if something does, it’s not like it’s the end of the world, we’re not compatible.”

“That’s exactly right,” Amy seconded. “For me, whenever we would, we still argue of course. Whenever we argue, I would be like, I would freak out. He’d be like, ‘Babe, this is life. This is normal. I’m here, and I’m not leaving.’ And he gave reassurance.”

Earlier this year, a source told Radar Online that King, who is known for her more rebellious personality than most of the Duggar family members, was “not allowed” to talk about Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s family on social media.

“Amy went through her Instagram and had to delete all the pictures she had with her cousins,” the source said.

In March, King told a fan on Instagram that she was not allowed to interact with her cousins because the Duggars fear her influence. “It’s a rule…that if I want to spend quality time with them, I have to come see them,” she said at the time, according to Radar. “They don’t want me to influence them.”