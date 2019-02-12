‘Counting On’ Couple Josiah and Lauren Duggar Reveal They Suffered a Miscarriage

Josiah and Lauren Duggar have suffered a miscarriage, with the couple sharing the sad news in a clip for the upcoming season of Counting On.

“Lauren and I were actually preparing for a trip to go to a friend’s wedding over the weekend. She started feeling really sick and started noticing some different things,” Josiah says in the clip, via PEOPLE. “Ms. Swanson was there to help her out. I didn’t really know what was going on.”

Lauren further explained the situation, telling the camera, “I wasn’t feeling well — I was cramping really, really bad, which was quite strange because I normally don’t,” she shared. “I was thinking I had something with gluten in it.”

“It was late at night and I went to the restroom, and right there was the baby,” she continued through tears. “Gone. I couldn’t believe it, and I was hoping it wasn’t true.”

Lauren suffered her miscarriage in October after learning she was pregnant just a few weeks earlier.

Josiah and Lauren married on June 30, 2018 after getting engaged in March, just months after they began courting in January 2018.

“We are overjoyed to begin this new phase of our lives together,” Josiah told PEOPLE in January. “Through the years our families’ friendship has allowed us to get to know one another as friends. I can definitely say I have found a great friend … even better than I could have hoped for or imagined.”

“I so appreciate Lauren’s Christ like character and tender heart toward others,” he continued. “She brings sunshine into the room and encourages everyone around her. It’s always stood out to me that in every situation, she looks for the one who appears to be sad or lonely and quickly can brighten their day by sharing words of hope, an encouraging scripture, a prayer or even a simple smile with them.”

Josiah and Lauren share a joint Instagram account and often share photos of themselves, with a December post by Josiah finding Lauren taking down the couple’s Christmas tree.

“Can’t believe it’s already been 6 months since I married you!” he wrote. “You were the best decision I ever made! Love u sweet heart.”

Lauren shared an equally sweet post for husband’s birthday in August, posting a photo of the pair from their wedding.

“Honey, Where do I start? From the beginning you have always been my best friend,” she wrote. “I never knew I could love someone as much as I love you. You are the one who makes me laugh until my stomach hurts, the one who calls me beautiful even when I wake up with crazy bed hair, the one who loves me even when I don’t deserve it, the one who cares for my needs before your own. You push me to do greater and better things, and have always been that encouragement to point me towards Christ! God is so kind to have blessed me with such an amazing husband! I love you sweetheart-Happy Birthday! Forever and always yours.”

Counting On returns Monday, Feb. 11 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @siduggar