‘Counting On’ Couple Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson Just Shared the Cutest Photo of Baby Bella

Josiah Duggar and his wife, Lauren Swanson, are loving life with their new baby, and they just shared an adorable shot of the tiny tot. On the Counting On couple’s joint Instagram account, they posted a picture of Duggar holding their baby girl Bella, who was born on Nov. 8. Bella is shown wearing a forest green onesie and showing off a surprised face in front of the family’s Christmas tree. Duggar, the son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, reciprocates the expression.

The picture has received more than 92,000 likes on the social media platform. The comments section also received loads of love, with many Counting On fans sounding off about the cute picture.

“Oh gosh she’s his lil clone!” one fan wrote.

Another added: “She is possibly the smilingest baby I have ever seen. So happy for you both!”

“She has Lauren’s eyes and daddy’s nose,” a third wrote.

Yet another added how “she looks like daddy! So happy for you guys!”

The TLC personalities first revealed Bella’s birth on Nov. 11, saying she was healthy.

“Look who’s here!” the couple wrote. “Bella Milagro Duggar was born November 8th, 2019 at 4:24 pm, weighing 6lbs 5oz and 18.5 inches long. Our hearts are so full! We are so thankful for God blessings us with such a healthy baby girl!”

However, the arrival was somewhat bittersweet. Bella was the result of the couple’s second pregnancy. As they revealed in February, their first pregnancy ended in a miscarriage. Just before Bella’s birth, they made it clear that their first baby was still on their mind via an emotional Instagram post.

“Sending love this month to any parent who has lost a baby,” the couple wrote. “Losing a little life at any stage is heartbreaking and devastating and should not go unnoticed. For all you mamas, yes, even you mamas who’s arms have never had the chance to hold your babies-you’re a Mama! Remember, that you are loved. You are a warrior. You are not alone. You are not forgotten.”

Counting On airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

