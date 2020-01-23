‘Counting On’ Couple John David Duggar and Wife Abbie Reveal First Photos ‘Settling’ in With Daughter Grace

John David Duggar and wife Abbie Duggar are getting used to the dynamic of their newly-expanded family after welcoming their first child, Grace Annette, on Jan. 7. The Counting On couple admitted to Us Weekly that they were “settling into” their new roles as parents as they shared an adorable family photo album on TLC’s website.

“We are settling into our new routine of life, which has included a few long nights as Gracie is still trying to figure out the difference between day and night!” the couple told the outlet. “Mom and baby are both doing well, and we are very much in love with her! It’s also been so nice to have good advice and help from our families. We are grateful for all the support they’ve shown us in this new and wonderful phase of our life.”

John David and Abbie welcomed their daughter earlier this month, telling Us Weekly at the time, “Our lives have changed forever with the arrival of our baby girl,” the couple said of the new addition to the family. “She’s is a beautiful gift from God. We are so blessed the Lord has given her to us. It’s still surreal to know that we are really parents but it’s a great new adventure that we are excited to take on together.”

The couple announced in August that they were expecting a baby together, but it wasn’t an easy pregnancy for Abbie, who was hospitalized a number of times due to hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that can cause severe nausea and vomiting.

“I am currently eight weeks along and I’m feeling awful,” Abbie said in a Dec. 10 episode of the TLC show. “I pretty much have just been lying in bed, go to the bathroom and maybe to the couch. … Morning sickness has hit me pretty hard.”

“I’ve been admitted to the hospital a couple of times on top of that,” she continued. “It’s been a pretty rough go of it.”

Keeping in mind the end goal of having a happy and healthy baby helped keep the first-time mom positive, she added. “At this point, I have to remind myself why I’m so sick. It honestly hasn’t been very enjoyable. I just keep saying, ‘There’s a baby coming! There’s a baby coming! This has a good ending,’” she added.

