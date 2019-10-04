‘Counting On’ Star Anna Duggar Reacts to 22-Year-Old Relative’s Fatal Car Crash

Anna Duggar took to social media to mourn the death of Rebecca Waller, who was the sister-in-law of Anna’s sister, Priscilla Waller. Rebecca died in a car crash on Wednesday, Priscilla and her husband David said. She was 22. Duggar, who is married to eldest Duggar son Josh Duggar, wrote on Twitter Thursday that Rebecca will be “greatly missed” and sent prayers to her family. Priscilla and David announced David’s sister’s death on Wednesday “with heavy hearts,” writing that she “went home to heaven today.”

Rebecca will be greatly missed. Love you so much – keeping your family in our prayers. https://t.co/IwlmQhwX1s — Anna Duggar (@Anna_Duggar) October 3, 2019

Fans immediately took to social media to send their condolences and offer supportive thoughts to the Counting On star as well as Rebecca’s family.

Videos by PopCulture.com

I am so very sad for all of her loved ones that are grieving. I will be praying that lifts your heavy hearts. — alphabet cheese (@AlphabetCheese) October 3, 2019

I’m sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my prayers. — Laura Ray (@Jls2013Ray) October 3, 2019

My sincerest condolences — Brendalee (@Woonsocketmom) October 3, 2019

In Priscilla and David’s blog post announcing Rebecca’s death, they wrote: “The most important thing is a relationship with Jesus Christ that Rebecca evidenced by the fruit of her life. She is in heaven today, not because she was a good person, but because she trusted in the Lord Jesus Christ as her personal savior. The instant her car was struck, she passed from earth to heaven and is in the presence of the Lord.”

The couple shared photos of Rebecca as well as more details about her life.

“Rebecca lived a very full life packing every minute with meaningful activity. Most recently, Rebecca worked for UPS at the airport terminal along with a full load of nursing school studies,” the couple wrote. “Her day typically started in the very early hours of the morning. It was just a few weeks ago that our little family got to tour the facility where she worked and hear her coworkers tell of her diligent work ethic, can-do attitude and yet her gentle kindness that she demonstrated towards them. All of David’s younger siblings served at this same terminal at one point or another.”

Members of the Duggar family were quick to offer their condolences to the Waller family.

“Praying for your family, we love you guys! Our kids have been talking about the fun memories they made with Rebecca, she is greatly loved and missed. She was always giving and serving, such an encourager and example to each of us,” Anna Duggar wrote.

“So so sorry for y’all’s loss,” Jill Duggar added.