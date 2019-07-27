‘Counting On’: Amy Duggar Says She’ll Support Son Dressing up or Playing With Dolls, Surprising Fans

Amy (Duggar) King surprised fans when she revealed on her latest Instagram photo there are no limits for her love for her future baby boy. The Counting On star took to the social media platform on July 26 to say how ready she is to become a parent, and made some fans think when she responded to a question about her son’s possible interests.

“Just embracing my cool boy mom style! I can handle dirt, fishing, hunting, I love the outdoors and camping and canoeing and little critters! But I swear if my son ever brings me a snake or picks up a rat I will lose it!! What is the craziest thing your kids have ever brought to you!?!” Duggar wrote on the caption of the photo, showing her wearing a casual outfit that hugged her baby bump.

A fan took to the comments section with a possibly controversial question: “Amy, what if your son wants to dress up or play with dolls? Is that OK too?”

Duggar shocked fans when responded: “We will love our child no matter what!”

Most fans responded to Amy’s words with a positive messages, noting the cousin had always been the “cool” one out of the known reality television family, as first reported by InTouch.

“[To be honest] Amy has ALWAYS come off to me as the far more accepting ‘Duggar family member’ and I truly believe her when she says WE WILL LOVE HIM NO MATTER WHAT,” one person wrote.

Another follower responded, “Aww you’re gonna be the best, most amazing mom ever!”

“good answer honey,” another user commented. Another one took issue with the followers question writing: “why even comment something like this? Of course she’ll love her child no matter what.”

Amy and her husband Dillon King first announced they were expecting their first child together back in April. Now in her third trimester, the couple recently announced the name they picked for their son, “Daxton Ryan.” Amy has been constantly updating fans on the ups and downs of her first pregnancy.

“We are completely speechless, overly excited and ready for the next chapter as new parents! I’m over the moon about becoming a momma! I just can’t hardly wait,” the couple told PEOPLE when they first announced the pregnancy.

“I’m over the moon about becoming a momma! I just can’t hardly wait,” Amy added.

The couple tied the knot on the grounds of Horton Farms near Bentonville, Arkansas in 2015.