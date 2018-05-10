‘Counting On’ Alum Derick Dillard Slams ‘The View’ Hosts

Derick Dillard is slamming the hosts of ABC’s The View after they did not agree with his recent controversial comments regarding Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent of TLC’s Nate and Jeremiah By Design.

After being the center of a four-minute segment on The View, former Counting On cast member Derick Dillard is slamming the hosts and asking his followers whether they should be “our standard and champion for open-mindedness?”

Really?! Are my friends on The View really going to be our standard & champion for open-mindedness? Conviction doesn’t equal lack of open mindedness. We need to love all people & promote what’s best for everyone. Most Americans believe this, but are fearful of bullying like this. https://t.co/BHBVBSsT5k — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) May 5, 2018

“Really?! Are my friends on The View really going to be our standard & champion for open-mindedness?” Dillard asked in a recent tweet. “Conviction doesn’t equal lack of open mindedness. We need to love all people & promote what’s best for everyone. Most Americans believe this, but are fearful of bullying like this.”

Dillard’s tweet followed a recent segment on ABC’s The View, during which time hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Megan McCain slammed the former Counting On cast member for his homophobic remarks about Berkus and Brent, the couple at the center of TLC’s new series Nate and Jeremiah By Design.

“You should just stop man. Just stop,” Goldberg said of Dillard during the segment. “You don’t have to agree with anybody’s lifestyle but you don’t live in their house just like we don’t live in a house where there are 900 kids and that’s what you guys are celebrating on your show.”

On April 27, Dillard, who is married to Jill (Duggar) Dillard, took to Twitter to slam Berkus and Brent for their relationship, calling them and their family a “travesty” and stating their lifestyle “as parents and members of the LGBT community is “degrading to children.”

What a travesty of family. It’s sad how blatant the liberal agenda is, such that it both highlights and celebrates a lifestyle so degrading to children on public television as if it should be normal. https://t.co/xicRm1nsW7 — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) April 27, 2018

The tweet immediately faced backlash from Counting On fans, though that tweet was not the first time that Dillard’s social media activity had caused backlash.

Dillard was supposedly fired from Counting On last year after making transphobic comments about I Am Jazz cast member Jazz Jennings.

“We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future,” the network said in a November statement. “We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”

He and wife Jill were later absent in a promotional picture for the popular TLC series.

In his controversial tweets, Dillard had claimed that the I Am Jazz cast member was not mentally developed enough to come out as transgender and that she was being used as propaganda by TLC and her parents.

Dillard had been previously slammed in August for disregarding Jennings’ identification as a transgender girl.