'Counting On': Duggar Family's Show to Stream on Discovery+

Counting On will be among the hundreds of shows available on Discovery's upcoming streaming service, discovery+. The series, which features the ever-expanding Duggar family, airs on TLC, which is owned by Discovery. The new streaming service will launch on Jan. 4 and will feature exclusive content featuring personalities from HGTV, TLC, ID, Food Network, Animal Planet, and the Discovery Channel.

Counting On originally launched as Jill & Jessa: Counting On in 2015 and finished its 11th season in September. The show began as a follow-up to 19 Kids & Counting, which was canceled after the Josh Duggar molestation scandal. It originally focused on just Jill (Duggar) Dillard and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald, both of whom said they were among the young girls molested by their older brother. However, after its first season, the show expanded to cover the rest of the Duggar family, with Josh as the only member not regularly featured.

Jill is also no longer on the show. She and her husband, Derick Dillard, left the show behind following his controversial remarks on social media. The couple recently spoke out with PEOPLE about their decision to distance themselves from the Duggar family. In October, Jill told the magazine they felt they did not have control over their own lives.

"Our control to choose what jobs we were allowed to accept and even where we were allowed to live was taken away from us," Jill explained. Derick, who is studying to be a lawyer, explained, "The first few years of our marriage, we spent time and money working towards opportunities only to hit a dead end when we'd be told, 'Well, you're not allowed to do that.'" Jill later said their decision to be more independent "didn't go over very well with anyone" in the family. "By that point, we'd had enough. We knew we had to pull out completely to reevaluate and get our bearings."

In response to the situation, Jill's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar said they were praying their relationship with their daughter will be "healed and fully restored" soon. "Every family has differences of opinion and perspective at times, but families work things out," Jill's parents said. "We all love Jill, Derick, and their boys [Israel, 5, and Samuel, 3] very much."

Discovery+ will be home to over 55,000 episodes from 2,500 current and classic shows in the company's portfolio. The service costs $4.99 per month, with an ad-free version available for $6.99 per month. You can add up to five different user profiles per account. Episodes of Counting On can also be streamed at TLC.com with a cable or satellite subscription.