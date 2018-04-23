Josh Duggar Suffers Major Legal Loss in Molestation Lawsuit



Josh Duggar just suffered a major legal setback in his lawuit regarding the release of documents alleging he sexually molested his sisters.

Radar reported Monday that Arkansas authorities are denying the former TLC star “any relief” in his lawsuit against both Washington County and the city of Springdale, Arkansas.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the defendants are not taking any blame for the release of the documents that exposed Duggar as an alleged molester.

“Defendant Washington County denies each and every allegation of Plaintiff’s Complaint not specifically and expressly admitted herein,” the court documents stated.

Duggar originally filed the lawsuit against the Arkansas authorities on March 9, claiming in the suit that he has suffered “severe emotional distress, mental anguish and substantial loss of income.”

The defendents aren’t backing down however, demanding a trial by jury in court documents, claiming that Duggar “has failed to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.”

The former 19 Kids and Counting personality filed a similar federal lawsuit last year that was thrown out by a judge.

When news first broke of Duggar’s sordid past, TLC was quick to cancel the family’s hit show and replace it with Counting On, which follows the Duggar sisters as they begin to get married and build their own families.

In 2015, Jill and Jessa Duggar admitted they were two of the four sisters victimized by their brother on Megyn Kelly.

“Well, I think in the case of what Josh did, it was very wrong,” Jessa said on The Kelly File at the time. “I’m not going to justify anything that he did or say it was ok, not permissible, but I do want to speak up in his defense against people who are calling him a child molester or a pedophile or a rapist, some people are saying. I’m like that is so overboard and a lie really, I mean people get mad at me for saying that but I can say this because I was one of the victims. So I can speak out and I can say this and set the record straight here.”

She continued: “Like in Josh’s case, he was a boy, a young boy in puberty and a little too curious about girls. And that got him into to some trouble. And he made some bad choices, but really the extent of it was mild, inappropriate touching, on fully clothed victims, most of it while girls were sleeping.”

Photo credit: Twitter / @nwademgaz)