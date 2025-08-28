Controversial ‘Big Brother’ Star Rylie Jeffries Addresses Treatment of Katherine Woodman Following His Eviction

Controversial Big Brother 27 player Rylie Jeffries is addressing his behavior towards Katherine Woodman in the house after his shocking eviction from the game last week.

The professional bull rider sparked conversation from fans of the CBS reality show with the way he behaved toward his showmance partner, with many people calling him out for acting controlling or aggressive. Others took issue with the way Rylie spoke to Katherine, ordering her to sit down and telling her he was going to marry her “whether you like it or not.”

Almost a week after being voted out of the house 5-4, Rylie told Entertainment Weekly that his actions in the house were “misunderstood.”

“I understand how things may have come across, but I speak with passion. I love with my whole heart, and maybe that intensity was misunderstood,” he told the outlet. “I would never intentionally disrespect anyone, especially Katherine.”

“I respect her deeply, and she’s her own person, makes her own choices,” he continued. “I think some moments just don’t reflect who I truly am. My intentions have always come from a place of care and loyalty, not control.”

Rylie also said it was “heartbreaking to be misunderstood” and “painted as aggressive,” and that his fellow Houseguests see the “real” him — someone who is “loving, funny, and full of heart.”

Rylie also addressed fan “concerns” in an interview with Parade, saying that he “never intended” to make Katherine feel “uncomfortable or disrespected.”

“I care about her deeply, and every emotion I showed came from a place of love,” he told the outlet. “Being in that house, emotions run high and sometimes I didn’t express myself in the best way. I’m passionate, but I’m also learning. I respect boundaries, and I’m committed to growing from this experience.”

Coming out of the house, Rylie said, “As for my relationship with Katherine, I know who she is, and she knows who I am, and nothing would ever make me view her any differently. This experience has taught me a lot about communication and growth, and I’m taking that to heart moving forward.”

To Entertainment Weekly, Rylie called the overall experience of being on Big Brother a “blessing,” saying that he was grateful for the friendships and memories that came with his time on the show.

“I’m a God-fearing, big-hearted man who wears his emotions openly. I love deeply, and I lead with kindness,” he said. “It’s painful to see people online twist that into something negative. The version of me being spread isn’t who I am, and I wish people would see past the false claims.”