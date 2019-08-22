Colton Underwood Reveals How Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Blake Horstmann Are Handling ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Scandal

Colton Underwood is just trying to keep himself out of the craziness that is Bachelor in Paradise. He saw his name come up early in the season when Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Blake Horstman’s drama began heating up. It was revealed that Colton was the one who introduced Caelynn to Blake, who had already hooked up with another contestant, Kristina Schulman, the night before at the Stagecoach Festival.

Colton spoke with PEOPLE on Wednesday about the two and how they’ve each respectively had some mistakes along the process.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think they both will admit that,” Colton told the publication. “They both could have handled the situation much better. I’ve been in situations that I could have handled [better] or I said the wrong thing — that’s when you live and you learn. I hope that they both have lived and they have learned through this moment.”

He added that he is pulling for them to figure things out so they can at least get back to a mutual understanding. Being friends with both parties, Colton is looking to avoid any awkward meetups down the road. He knows this type of situation is “not easy to go through.”

The drama picked up off-screen recently when Blake posted – then later deleted – a series of text messages from Caelynn that accused her of being the one who used him. Colton and his girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, were both mentioned in the exchange, as well.

Caelynn responded by posting that the “5 a.m. text exchange” was not a representation of their relationship and that she’s not trying to hurt Blake’s reputation, either.

When the show began, the drama between Caelynn and Blake played out on screen for viewers to see. Host Chris Harrison spoke to PEOPLE about the craziness surrounding Blake.

“He made quite a mess,” Harrison told PEOPLE. “He created it outside of Paradise, and it followed him in and then it blew up in his face on a grand scale. I’m not really sure what he was thinking or if he was thinking at all. Why would you walk in here thinking it wasn’t going to be an absolute powder keg? Maybe he thought he was bulletproof and he could do no wrong.”

Bachelor in Paradise will return on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. The soap opera between Blake and Caelynn will surely add another twist to its ever-growing web.