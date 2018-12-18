Collin Gosselin to Return Home From Treatment Center in Time for the Holidays

Collin Gosselin is going home for the holidays. After dad Jon Gosselin was awarded custody over Collin, who has been living at a treatment facility for children with special needs for the past two years, Radar reports that Collin will leave the facility this week and return home with Gosselin.

“He is expected to be released December 18 or 19,” a source close to the family told Radar Online. “Collin will transition out of the facility, and will finally be home with his dad for good.”

Gosselin was awarded temporary custody of Collin last month after his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, was a no-show in court. The Jon & Kate Plus 8 star reportedly looked “really happy” as he left the courtroom, sources told Radar.

Collin will join his sister Hannah, who also lives at their dad’s house, as Gosselin confirmed earlier this year. Gosselin shares 14-year-old sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Aaden, Leah, Alexis and Joel, as well as 18-year-old twins Cara and Mady, with Kate. Hannah and Collin are their only children who live with Gosselin; the other six live with Kate.

Collin’s homecoming will be the first time Gosselin has two of his eight children living under his roof since his divorce from Kate. The messy procedure has been drawn out in both court and the media.

According to Radar‘s source, Collin will reportedly have a transitional period while he adjusts to life at his father’s house, which will also include Gosselin’s girlfriend Colleen Conrad and her college-age kids.

Gosselin gushed over Colleen last week at WE tv’s Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present & Future panel discussion. He said that Collin and Hannah respect Colleen as a mother figure.

“They respect her as a mom too. So it’s like, even though they have a mom … they do respect her,” he said, according to InTouch. “Like when she, when I’m away or working and she says something they will listen to her. So it’s not like, oh, ‘You’re not our stepmom. You’re just the girlfriend.’ No. They listen. I like that.”

He told Us Weekly at the event that the two of them have “talked about [marriage].”

“I’ve known Colleen my whole life, so yeah. We grew up three blocks from each other. Her sister used to babysit me,” he said.

“I like her drive. She’s determined,” he said of the nurse practitioner.