Clay Jordan, 'Survivor' Season 5 Thailand Runner-Up, Dead at 66

Clay Jordan, the runner-up on Survivor: Thailand, died at the age of 66, according to a post on social media by his daughter. On behalf of herself and her brother, Shanda Jordan wrote, "Clay Brooks Jordan, my sweetheart of a Dad, went to heaven to meet Jesus and be reunited with his beautiful bride!"

"Andy and I are so heartbroken, but We get comfort from knowing they are together and he is no longer in pain," the Facebook post continued. "We love you, Dad! You will forever be my HERO!" It is unknown what caused Jordan's death, but People reported he "died Thursday after a short illness." According to the outlet, his wife Linda died in April after contracting Covid.

His daughter's announcement links to Linda Reeves Jordan's Facebook page, which contains the January 26 posting, "Clay has had covid for 6 days, and I have had it 5 days. It is kicking my butt! I can't wait to feel like a human again. Prayers please. All I can do is sleep!"Jordan was 46 when he took part in the fifth season of Survivor in 2002 and lasted 39 days before Brian Heidik won the title by a jury vote of 4 to 3. He lived in Monroe, Louisiana, according to his Facebook profile, and worked at Industrial Fabrics in Baton Rouge.

Jordan was a restaurant owner in Monroe, Louisiana, and he was chosen out of over 50,000 applicants. Jordan finished in second place despite being one of the older contestants. The experience was "crazy," Jordan told People shortly after being on the show. "Who'd ever think that someone like me would be running around on the beach in Thailand? I feel very blessed to have had the experience, and I'd do it all over again!"

Jordan returned to Louisiana after competing on the show. He is survived by his son Andy, daughter Shanda, and several grandchildren. According to those close to Jordan, he was devoted entirely to his children and grandchildren, and his family always came first, said People. His son told the outlet that his father had a "big heart."