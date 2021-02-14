Claudia Conway Returns to Twitter Ahead of Her 'American Idol' Debut

✖

Claudia Conway has returned to Twitter ahead of her debut on American Idol on Sunday. Kellyanne Conway's daughter made headlines across the past year due to her mother's connection to Donald Trump and her own attempts at emancipation amid family drama.

But one surprising part of her dramatic 2020, apart from a positive COVID-19 test, is her audition for American Idol. The DC daughter stood in front of Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie did her best to punch a ticket to Hollywood. Conway keeps it simple in her return to the social media platform ahead of the show by saying, "hi everyone i'm back on twitter."

Golden Tickets are a girl's bestfriend. Tune in tomorrow night at 8/7c to @AmericanIdol to see if I get one for Valentine's Day! #AmericanIdol #ClaudiaOnIdol pic.twitter.com/BsJRhfXo7K — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) February 14, 2021

She also included a smiley face at the end of her tweet, which is far more positive than her more recently social media posts over on TikTok. Conway shared videos detailing shouting matches with her mother, clips capturing her mother cursing at her several times and much more. Kellyanne Conway was even connected to a potential leak of a nude photo of her daughter, but she later said her mother was hacked.

For now, the focus seems to be on her American Idol audition and her chances of moving on in the reality singing competition. Conway explains why she's auditioning and her family life during a preview for her appearance.

"I'm Claudia Conway. My mother is Kellyanne Conway. She worked for Donald Trump. And my dad is George Conway. He worked against Donald Trump. It's a lot, but I agree to disagree with my mom and my dad," Conway told the Idol judges. "So you probably know me as 15-year-old emancipation girl or that blonde woman from Fox News' daughter. I'm a little more than that."

Conway continues, noting she disagreed with her mother's work with Trump and the former president himself. She notes that she dived into social media to have her voice heard, but one thing has protected her from the dark side.

"The internet can be a very, very dark place," Conway says. "But when life is all going down hill, I have my music. Now, I want to get out of the controversy, get out of the drama and let people know that I am a singer and this is what I want to do."

While this sounds like a good start for the American Idol hopeful, Conway tossed some water on the audition via her TikTok account. "Disclaimer that I am not happy [with] my idol audition," Conway posted Friday. "I was so nervous and sick so I'm just giving everyone a little heads up ok."

Fans will have to tune in on Sunday to get the full feel of the audition and judge for themselves. American Idol will premiere its 4th season on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. Conway is set to appear on the first episode.