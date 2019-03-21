Clark Gable III: ‘Cheaters’ Host Wasn’t Buried in Family Crypt With Grandfather Due to Feud

Clark James Gable, the grandson of movie icon Clark Gale, was laid to rest on Saturday, March 9, but not in the family crypt next to his famous grandfather.

The former Cheaters host was buried during a private ceremony at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Provo, Utah, reports The Blast.

His sister, Kayley, arranged the service and shared photos with fans on her Facebook page. She also shared a link to a GoFundMe memorial fund set up for Gable’s family by a friend. The fund has raised more than $8,000 in 21 days.

Sources close to the family told The Blast Gable’s family wanted him buried at the family mausoleum at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California, next to his grandfather. However, Gable and Kayley had a falling out with their father, John Gable, who barred his estranged son from being buried there.

Gable, 30, died on Friday, Feb. 22 from a suspected accidental overdose. He was taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy was performed, and an official cause of death will be determined after toxicology tests are completed.

Gable was an aspiring actor, but became best known for hosting the syndicated reality TV series Cheaters, in which people suspected of adultery are filmed by hidden cameras. The series began in 2000 with Gable hosting from 2012 to 2015 before Joey Greco replaced him.

Gable also filmed the dramedy Heckle and was working on the crime drama Sunset at Dawn before his death.

After news broke of Gable’s death, his mother, Tracy Yarro Scheff, thanked fans for the outpouring of support on Instagram.

“The outpouring of love for my son has been incredible. Mothers of his friends have sent the most amazing stories,” she wrote. “Sentimental letters from beautiful girls that he cared for with attached photos. And all his friends!!! Wow what amazing friends he had. No words only gratitude to you all. Big love.”

Scheff also shared a photo of Gable’s infant daughter on Feb. 28, writing, “She’ll never get to know what an amazing man her daddy was.”

Gable’s father, John Clark Gable, is the only son of Clark Gable and was born after the Hollywood legend’s death.

Clark Gable was an Oscar-winner for It Happened One Night and starred in countless other classics, including Gone With The Wind, Mutiny on the Bounty and Run Silent, Run Deep. In 1960, before the release of The Misfits, he died from an arterial blood clot after suffering a heart attack at 59.

