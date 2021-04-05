Christina Haack Selling $6 Million Home She Shared With Ant Anstead Before Divorce

✖

Christina Haack is selling the home she shared with ex Ant Anstead in Newport Beach, California after splitting with her husband of less than two years. The HGTV star, who reverted to her maiden name after filing for divorce in November, listed the family's 4,804-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home for $6 million with Troy Howard of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services California Properties, PEOPLE reported Monday. Haack reportedly plans to stay in the Newport Beach area, but is looking for a new home with a view.

Fans of the Christina on the Coast star will recognize some of the locations photographed in the listing (which you can see here) from her social media activity over the past few years, including the pool and water slide that kept her children with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, 10-year-old Taylor and 5-year-old Brayden, entertained through much of quarantine.

It's a stunning home Haack is listing, which includes a foyer with 20-ft. ceilings, herringbone and wide-plank wood floors, a commercial-grade kitchen and marble island. In the main suite, there is a luxurious attached bath featuring a tub and double rain shower as well as an "activity studio/creative space," while outside, the listing describes the backyard as being arranged in "relaxed conversation vignettes."

Haack and her family are ready to move on from the memories built in that home, which was also the site of her Winter Wonderland-themed wedding to Anstead back in December 2018. The Wheeler Dealers alum and Flip or Flop star began dating in October 2017 amid Haack's divorce from El Moussa, and surprised fans with their wedding more than a year later. Anstead and Haack would welcome son Hudson in September 2019, and in September 2020 announced they had decided to split.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," Christina wrote on social media at the time. "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future." Shortly after announcing her split, Haack wrote on her Instagram that while she "never thought" she would experience two divorces or "have 2 baby daddies," she was accepting that "sometimes life throws us curveballs." She added of her mindset moving forward that "instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks' I choose to use look at these challenges as opportunities to grow."