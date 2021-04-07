'Flip or Flop' With Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack Makes Its Anticipated Return to HGTV

✖

Get ready for more Flip or Flop fun as the hit HGTV series returns for another highly-anticipated season with Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack (formerly Anstead). Returning to the network Thursday, April 29 at 9 p.m. ET, the real estate experts are back for five new episodes in which they continue their successful business buying, renovating and selling rundown properties with potential in the Southern California area.

The former couple, who were married from 2009 to 2018, are also continuing their co-parenting journey as they raise 10-year-old daughter Taylor and 5-year-old son Brayden. In the five new episodes coming at the end of April, El Moussa and Haack will take on some difficult flips with "loads of costly issues," according to HGTV, including termite damage, water leaks, foundation cracks and even a front yard overrun with cacti, all while trying to turn these buildings into homes that will be a dream home for the new homeowners.

The Flip or Flop renewal was announced in November, prompting an emotional response from the HGTV duo. "As I think of the words to use for this announcement, I realize how far we’ve come," El Moussa wrote on Instagram at the time. "A decade of working on tv, over 140 episodes filmed, almost 600 houses flipped. 10 years ago, I was a broke 29-year-old and today and I'm posting this message to millions of people." El Moussa continued that you "never know where life is gonna take you," calling the series a "wild ride" that he was happy to keep going.

Anstead shared in her statement on social media at the time, "My goal was always a decade of tv. It’s a big accomplishment in this industry and something [Tarek El Moussa and I are both proud of. It has been one hell of a ride. I love the fact that [Taylor and Brayden] will get to look back at this journey and watch themselves grow up."

"Season by season, Flip or Flop grew into a television franchise that is an unstoppable force," added Jane Latman, president at HGTV, in a statement at the time. "Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead are stars who appeal to a wide audience and their triumphs and challenges are real and relatable. Legions of fans continue to watch the evolution of their story to see how they handle whatever life throws at them next." Flip or Flop returns to HGTV Thursday, April 29 at 9 p.m. ET and will also air Thursdays on discovery+, where past seasons are also available for streaming.