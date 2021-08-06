Christina Haack Gives Fans Ultimatum on Latest Instagram Post With New Boyfriend 

✖

Flip or Flop star Christina Haack hit back at more negative comments on her social media posts, noting that many of the people who write hateful comments on social media are the ones who need "healing and self-love" the most. Haack, 38, shared her message alongside another new photo with her boyfriend, Josh Hall, whom she started dating earlier this summer. Haack was criticized for dating another person so quickly after her divorce from second husband Ant Anstead was finalized, but she brushed off trolls with a powerful message in July.

In her new post on Wednesday, Haack told fans she will keep turning off the comments on her posts if she keeps seeing "rude" messages. "I don’t want to waste any mins of my life blocking negative people," she wrote. "People are way too concerned about other people’s lives. They spend so much time judging others to avoid working on their own s—."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Haack (@christinahaack)

"Judgment is like a mirror - what we dislike in others is what we dislike in ourselves," the Christina on the Coast star continued. "What I’ve seen in my life so far is when people spew hatred at me or anyone else for that matter those people are always the ones who have the most self-hatred and the ones who truly need healing and self-love. Life is short. Do what you love with the ones you love. For me, that’s Josh, my kids, and a few close friends and co-workers." In the end, she added a peace-sign emoji.

Haack allowed her fans to share comments on the post, although they were limited. Many of the comments now visible are supportive of Haack. "Why do people on her page follow her to say rude things, don’t follow her... you look beautiful," one person wrote. "IMO this is the happiest I’ve seen you in pictures," another commented.

When Haack confirmed she is dating Hall in a July 8 Instagram post, she made it clear she would be very protective of the relationship, stressing that Hall is not used to being a public figure. "We decided what's in the past, is in the past. We aren’t looking at all the nonsense online. The internet and social are great for businesses or staying up to date on fam/friends but also, can be toxic and (let’s be real) pretty fake," she wrote at the time. Since then, Hall has appeared on Haack's Instagram page multiple times, with Haack usually making sure fans cannot leave comments.

Haack also returned to filming new Flip or Flop episodes with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares two children. Although the former couple split in 2016, the two have continued working together professionally. The on-set tension reportedly reached a boiling point last month, when El Moussa yelled at Haack. Haack later filmed scenes without El Moussa while he was on vacation, but El Moussa's fiancee Heather Rae Young told fans he was back to work on Thursday.