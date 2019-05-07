Christina El Moussa Escaped Hawaii Thanks to Boyfriend Ant Anstead

After being stranded in Hawaii due to the Hurricane Lane, Christina El Moussa and her kids are now homeward bound after a prolonged trip, thanks to her boyfriend, Ant Anstead.

Initially, El Moussa, Anstead and their combined four children missed their flight out of Maui on Tuesday and couldn’t find another flight for their party of six. So on Thursday, Anstead arranged a flight for the 35-year-old and her kids while he and his kids waited for the next one.

The HGTV personality first told her Instagram followers about the drama Tuesday. “First time I have ever missed a flight,” she said. “Hurricane traffic and a visit to urgent care were the culprits. And with 4 kids in tow I guess Maui wasn’t ready for us to leave.”

But two days later, she revealed that Anstead had saved the day for her and her 7-year-old daughter, Taylor, and 3-year-old son, Brayden, with whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa.

“Love this man!!” she captioned a photo of herself kissing Anstead. “We couldn’t get a flight out of Maui for 6 of us so [Ant Anstead] insisted me and my kids take the first one.”

She assured her followers that Anstead and his kids, 14-year-old Amelie and 12-year-old Archie, found a flight for 9 p.m. later that day. Friday, El Moussa posted that the group of six was finally reunited in California.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Lane’s outer rings are bearing down on the shores of the Big Island of Hawaii. Over two-and-a-half feet of rain have already fallen on the Big Island, bringing catastrophic flooding and risk of landslides and mudslides. Flash flood watches will remain in effect through late Friday, with rainfall rates in the outer bands of the hurricane expected to reach 1 to 3 inches per hour.

The slow moving Category 4 storm is expected to remain a hurricane for the next 12 to 24 hours, ABC News reported around 11:30 a.m. ET Friday. The storm is forecast to pull away from Hawaii by late Saturday.

The storm, which could be the first major cyclone to make landfall on Hawaii in 26 years, could be so devastating that authorities are urging residents to set aside two weeks’ worth of food and water.

“Be prepared to shelter in place with 14 days of food supplies and water and any other necessities,” Hawaii Gov. David Ige said at a news conference Wednesday.

El Moussa and Anstead frequently share photos with each other, having sparked engagement rumors earlier this month when they teased vague celebratory photos on Instagram.