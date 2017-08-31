Christina El Moussa Shows off Her Fit Body as She Promotes New Sunglasses Collection

Christina El Moussa is shifting gears from a DIY expert to a total fashion trendsetter. The 34-year-old is debuting a new collection of sunglasses and is featured in a set of steamy bikini snapshots to promote the line of shades.

I’m so excited to announce that I’m partnering with @diffeyewear to launch my limited edition collection of sunglasses!! The DIFF team and I put so much time and love into designing these frames, and are excited to share the two gorgeous colorways launching Aug 28th. Click the link in my bio to sign up for early access to shop the collection before it drops 💗😎 #DIFFCOLLAB #diffxchristina A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Aug 24, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

The Flip or Flop star took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the new release.

“I’m so excited to announce that I’m partnering with @diffeyewear to launch my limited edition collection of sunglasses!! The DIFF team and I put so much time and love into designing these frames, and are excited to share the two gorgeous colorways launching Aug 28th,” she captioned a photo.

El Moussa also added the hashtags, “#DIFFCOLLAB,” and “#diffxchristina.”

Other images of the mother of two, which can be seen on Daily Mail, show her rocking a blue bikini that showcased her tanned and toned figure. After posing for a number of swimsuit photos, El Moussa opted for a couple more casual looks.

One outfit was a cashmere sweater dress while the other was a denim jumper. In all of the pics, the HGTV personality sported several different pairs of the new sunglasses, which interested fans can sign up to access before the collection drops.

El Moussa has been branching out on her own in recent months after splitting from her ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa. One way in which El Moussa is branching out is by finding herself a new man. Learn more about her boyfriend here.