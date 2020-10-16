Christina Anstead Teases Ex Tarek El Moussa for Shaving All His Body Hair

✖

Christina Anstead can't help but tease Tarek El Moussa when she notices her ex has done a little manscaping. In a teaser for the Flip or Flop Season 9 premiere Thursday, El Moussa's bathroom renovation quickly goes off the rails when Anstead spies his freshly-shaved arms. "Oh my God, there's something different," she nails right off the bat, laughing before comparing her ex to a "bald kitten" and proclaiming, "You shaved all your body hair!"

"We’re here to design a bathroom not critique my beauty," El Moussa says with a laugh, joking, "It took like six hours, I had a weed whacker going, had to bring a couple of gardeners in. They got my back, my chest, my arms. I look good though — you should have seen me by the beach yesterday."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Oct 15, 2020 at 10:32am PDT

"[Eye roll emojis] is ALL I have to say about this video," El Moussa captioned the clip. "She's just jealous cause I’m smooth [laughing emojis]!" Anstead and El Moussa have been the stars of their HGTV renovation show since 2013, and continue to co-parent daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, even after splitting in December 2016 after seven years of marriage. El Moussa is now engaged to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, having proposed in July and now moving into their first home together in Newport Beach. Anstead, meanwhile, recently split from her husband of less than two years, Wheeler Dealers host Ant Anstead, with whom she shares son Hudson London, 1.

On Sept. 18, Anstead made the announcement on Instagram: "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

Last week, Anstead celebrated the ninth season of Flip or Flop on Instagram, looking back on her years with El Moussa. "Season 9?!! How can it be? I can still picture making a pitch video for flip or flop in 2010," she reflected. "I was pregnant with Tay sitting on the couch in our San Clemente condo (with a home video camera on us) wondering what crazy idea Tarek was getting me into now."

She continued, "I was thinking no way will this go anywhere, but it was worth a shot. God will always open doors meant to open, and this one opened wide. Even after babies, divorces, and engagements, the show continues... I am beyond grateful for this crazy ride - it’s been a lot of things, (including bug-infested and rancid smells) but it’s never been boring."