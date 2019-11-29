Christina Anstead Shares Thanksgiving Photo Alongside All 3 Children

Christina Anstead is taking what she can get with a grateful spirit as she celebrated Thanksgiving with her three kids — daughter Taylor, 9, and son Brayden, 4, both of whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, as well as son Hudson, 2 months, whom she shares with husband Ant Anstead — only two of whom were feeling camera-ready as she tried to document the big day.

Taking to Instagram Thursday, the HGTV star shared a photo of the three kids, Taylor trying to cheer up a cranky Hudson, Bayden smiling for the camera and the family’s pet pup looking on concerned.

Christina stepped in for a second photo, but little Hudson still wasn’t feeling the holiday spirit as the group tried for a second sweet photo.

“Thankful (and the best I could get),” Christina joked alongside a heart emoji.

The Flip or Flop star has been very open about her life as a mom, including a recent Instagram post detailing her “complicated” and “physically and emotionally draining” pregnancies and deliveries with all three of her kiddos.

“3 kids, 3 completely different pregnancies and deliveries,” she wrote alongside a family photo earlier this month. “I don’t have a normal cycle and the ovulation sticks have never worked for me. That being said, Tay was a natural pregnancy at 25 and my easiest labor. Brayden was an IVF baby and also an emergency c section. Hudson was conceived shortly after Acupuncture treatment I received to help with PCOS (as well as cord cutting but not sure you guys are ready for all that).”

She continued, “All fertility journeys are complicated and can be physically and emotionally draining. I definitely felt very hormonal and isolated during my IVF attempts,” urging new moms and people trying to conceive to download the Peanut app and connect with others about their ups and downs.

“I would have loved to get advice and meet other women going through similar experiences,” she concluded. “[Peanut] is an app to build friendships, find support and learn from one another. Trying to conceive can be a tough road, and having a community who can relate to your story is so important and something that I really wish I had going through my fertility journey.”

