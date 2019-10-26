Christina Anstead’s Husband Ant Details Their ‘Weird Synergy’

Flip or Flop star Christina Anstead‘s husband Ant Anstead opened up about the connection the two have, two months before they celebrate their one-year anniversary. Ant said the two have “so much in common” and their children have birthdays that are eerily similar. The couple also has a two-month-old son, Hudson London.

“I think it’s really weird how we have so much in common,” the British TV host told PEOPLE before the release of his new show, Ant Anstead Master Mechanic.

Ant went on to explain that their children from previous marriages all have close birthdays too.

“Our two daughters are born seven days apart, and our two sons are also born seven days apart,” the Wheelers Dealers co-host said. “And then, weirdly, Hudson fell in the middle. It’s kind of strange if you think about it.”

Ant pointed out their shows are also similar. In Flip or Flop, Anstead and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa buy a house to flip it. In Wheelers Dealers, Ant does the same, just with a car instead.

“She’s writing a book with Harper Collins, I’m writing a book with Harper Collins,” Ant told PEOPLE. “She’s just done her solo show, I’ve just done my solo show; we both started in TV at roughly the same time — there’s a very weird synergy between us.”

Ant said the two are “on the same page” professionally, as their schedules are always packed. That lifestyle has helped keep them in sync.

“We’re both energetic, we’re both busy, we’re both 100 miles an hour. And we both believe that you have to put time aside for each other. There’s a synchronicity there that works,” he explained.

Anstead also loves cars, which is “just a bonus,” Ant added.

“We make sure that outside of work we absolutely spend as much time as possible together,” he told PEOPLE. “We eat together, we talk an awful lot. When you just love someone’s company it doesn’t matter what you’re doing.”

Anstead and El Moussa are parents to daughter Taylor, 9, and son Brayden, 4. She married Ant – who has a son, Archie, and daughter, Amelie, from a previous relationship – in December.

Anstead and Ant welcomed Hudson on Sept. 6. She shared a new photo of her bundle of joy on Instagram Thursday.

“Hudson is completely unique,” she wrote. “What worked for our other kids doesn’t necessarily work for Hudson. He’s also been battling some tummy issues so we’ve had to make adjustments, be a team and ask for advice, while also scouring the internet for any solutions.”

Ant’s new show is avaialble to stream on the MotorTrend app. New episodes of Flip or Flop air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

Photo credit: Getty Images